Cold weather alert issued as freezing temperatures due next week

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 11.35pm
(PA)
(PA)

A cold weather alert is being issued ahead of wintry showers and freezing temperatures expected across England next week.

Very cold air will spread across the UK from Monday – bringing snow and a risk of ice, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Weather warnings are likely from the start of next week due to the expected conditions, according to the Met Office.

The UKHSA is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of the weather, such as people with medical conditions or over the age of 65.

The Met Office and UKHSA are warning that all regions of England will experience cold weather from 1am on Monday to midnight on Wednesday.

Winter weather November 21st 2015
Icicles at Killhope mine in Co Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

Chris Almond, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week. Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

The plunging temperatures are the latest cold snap to hit the UK as it battles with soaring energy bills during the cost-of-living crisis.

The UKHSA said for those struggling with the rising costs, it provides free advice on energy efficiency and national grants to help warm homes.

It advised that wearing several layers of thinner clothing will keep people warmer than wearing one thick layer, and that consuming hot food and drinks is also effective.

It comes after England had its driest February in 30 years, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

The UK as a whole saw less than half the average rainfall for the month, at 45%, with 43.4mm falling.

