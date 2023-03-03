Nine rare cream-coloured phone boxes receive listed status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nine rare cream-coloured phone boxes receive listed status

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 12.04am
A pair of cream-coloured K8 phone kiosks on Princes Avenue/Park Gove in Hull have been listed (Alun Bull/Historic England/PA)
A pair of cream-coloured K8 phone kiosks on Princes Avenue/Park Gove in Hull have been listed (Alun Bull/Historic England/PA)

Nine rare cream-coloured phone boxes have been granted listed status to mark their importance as “the last in the line of the classic telephone boxes”.

The K8 kiosks, all in and around Hull, have been listed at Grade II by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

The K8 was designed in 1965-66 by architect Bruce Martin and is described by Historic England as “the last generation of the classic public telephone box”.

Between 1968 and 1983 11,000 K8s were installed across the UK but there are only around 50 remaining in their original position as most were removed by British Telecom following its privatisation in 1984.

Listed status phone boxes
A cream-coloured K8 phone box on Main Road, Wawne, near Hull, has been listed (Alun Bull/Historic England/PA)

They were replaced by the sleek silver KX100 kiosk, which in turn were made virtually obsolete by the proliferation of mobile phone ownership.

Most of the identified surviving K8s are in and around Hull because they were not the property of British Telecom.

Hull is the only place in England where the local council actively ran the public telephone network, having been granted a licence to operate from 1902 to 2007.

The network has continued to be run by an independent company, Kingston Communications.

As a mark of the independence of the network, the K8s in Hull are painted cream, rather than the red used elsewhere in the country.

Sarah Charlesworth, listing team Leader for the North at Historic England, said: “Our old phone boxes are a beloved part of England’s heritage and for many of us they’ve been the scene of memorable moments in our own lives.

“These listed K8s represent the cream of the crop in the Hull area, those which are in the best condition, and which help to enrich their individual historic streetscape location.”

Catherine Croft, director of the Twentieth Century Society, said: “The K8 is really the last in the line of the classic telephone boxes and their plight has long been a cause for C20 Society, so we’re delighted to see another brace of boxes recognised with national listing.”

The listed phone boxes are; Main Street, Wawne; High Street, North Ferriby; Boulevard, Hull; Princes Avenue at junction with Park Grove, Hull (two kiosks); Beech Avenue, Hull; Church Gate, Hedon; Main Street, Swanland; and Skillings Lane, Brough.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
'I feel as though I have been conned': Carnoustie man warns drivers to 'think…
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who 'gave as good…
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Former Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' event in…
A pair of cream-coloured K8 phone kiosks on Princes Avenue/Park Gove in Hull have been listed (Alun Bull/Historic England/PA)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures
Theresa Lawson, group chief executive of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Journeycall: Offshore threat prompts action at major Angus employer
The Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to fly-tipping
Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented