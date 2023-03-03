Former PM acquitted in latest trial over embezzlement of Malaysian state fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former PM acquitted in latest trial over embezzlement of Malaysian state fund

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 7.58am
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been acquitted in the latest trial over embezzlement of the country’s state fund (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been acquitted in the latest trial over embezzlement of the country's state fund (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak was acquitted on Friday in the latest trial in response to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.

Najib, who is serving a 12-year prison term after losing the final appeal in his first of several corruption trials linked to the 1MDB scandal, was found not guilty on the charge of tampering with an audit report to cover up wrongdoings.

Defence lawyer Mohamad Shafee Abdullah said the High Court ruled that prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to prove Najib guilty of abusing his position as prime minister and finance minister to order amendments to the 1MDB audit report in 2016 before it was presented to parliament.

“My client is very grateful to Allah for the decision today because it really uplifted his spirit and the desire to fight for his innocence,” Mr Shafee said on Friday at a news conference.

The 1MDB development fund was set up months after Najib became prime minister in 2009.

Investigators allege more than 4.5 billion US dollars (£3.7 billion) was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the United States and other countries to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art and jewellery.

More than 700 million US dollars (£584 million) landed in Najib’s bank accounts.

He and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, were hit with multiple corruption charges after the saga led to his ruling coalition’s shocking defeat in 2018 general elections.

Rosmah was sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in prison and a record fine of 970 million ringgit (£181 million) for corruption over a solar energy project and is out on bail pending an appeal.

Mr Shafee said financer Low Taek Jho, believed to be the mastermind of the scandal, remained at large.

Former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, who was jointly charged with abetting Najib and appeared as a prosecution witness during the trial, was also acquitted by the court on Friday.

Mr Shafee has maintained that charges against Najib were politically motivated.

Najib is seeking a review of the top court’s decision in August to reject his final appeal and is hoping for a favourable outcome later this month, he added.

