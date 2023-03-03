Racehorse named in honour of late Queen finds a friend in a Corgi

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A promising racehorse named in honour of the Queen has won the approval of a four-legged animal forever associated with the late monarch – a corgi.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls is behind the thoroughbred named Thank You Ma’am, which took a break from training to meet pet dog Sam from a breed loved by the Queen.

The corgi, a rescue dog, and the four-year-old gelding hit it off during their time together at the Berkshire home of the pet’s owner, who has ties with the racing world.

Nicholls, who won the 2012 Grand National and is the current Champion jump trainer – having won the title more than 10 times – is hoping to add a fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup victory to his name with horse Bravemansgame.

Thank You Ma’am the racehorse and Sam the Corgi meet in Berkshire (David Morgan/PA)

He said about Thank You Ma’am: “He’s got a cracking pedigree, so looks the part on paper and I hope we can have plenty of fun with him.

“I’m looking forward to Cheltenham and to Bravemansgame’s outing, and, you never know, in a couple of years Thank You Ma’am could be at Cheltenham.”

Racegoers will be gearing up for the Cheltenham Festival, the highlight of the jump season, which begins later this month and in recent years has been attended by the Queen Consort, a passionate racegoer.

There has been speculation in the racing world the King will take up his mother’s interest in the sport and also become a leading figure at Royal Ascot.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls with Bravemansgame (Adam Davy/PA)

Thank You Ma’am is destined to compete over jumps but his introduction to the sport will be a flat race, a point-to-point meet at Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse near Wrexham on March 12.

Would-be horse owners can buy a share in the thoroughbred, for £50 plus VAT, through the website www.theposhpundit.co.uk a racing club managed by Rupert Adams, a well-known figure in the horseracing and betting industries.

Mr Adams said: “The kind of syndicate we’re putting together will hopefully bring racing to the masses, it’s giving people the opportunity to be a racehorse owner for £50 whereas there are horses out there that cost millions.”