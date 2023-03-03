Bodies of victims of train disaster returned to families in closed caskets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bodies of victims of train disaster returned to families in closed caskets

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 11.28am
The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines after Tuesday’s horror crash (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines after Tuesday’s horror crash (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Authorities in Greece said on Friday that all remains recovered so far from scene of this week’s rail disaster have been accounted for, with the death toll from the crash remaining at 57.

The bodies of victims from Tuesday’s head-on train collision were being returned to families in closed caskets after DNA matches were confirmed.

Recovery teams were scouring the wreckage for a third day at Tempe, 235 miles north of Athens, where a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier, causing the deadliest rail accident in Greece’s history.

Relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted-for waited outside a hospital for news, among them Mirella Ruci, whose 22-year-old son Denis remains missing.

Greece Train Collision
Emergency crews undertake the grim task of searching the wreckage of the trains (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

“My son is not on any official list so far and I have no information. I am pleading with anyone who may have seen him, in rail car five, seat 22, to contact me if they may have seen him,” Ruci, who struggled to stop her voice from cracking, told reporters.

Health Ministry officials said all victim identifications would be carried out by cross-matching DNA samples from relatives, choosing not to use visual identification because so many of the victims were burned and dismembered.

Police early on Friday searched a rail co-ordination office in the city of Larissa, removing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.

The facility’s 59-year-old station manager, who has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of negligent manslaughter, is due to testify before a public prosecutor on Saturday.

Greece Train Collision
A policeman stands on sentry duty near the crash site (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Flags, meanwhile, at the ancient Acropolis, parliament and other public buildings remained at half staff on the third day of national mourning, while national rail services were halted by a strike for a second day.

Rail unions say the network was poorly maintained despite rail service upgrades to provide faster trains in recent years.

Greece’s centre-right government had been expected on Friday to call national elections for early April, but the announcement and likely date of the poll is now set to be delayed.

The passenger train involved in the crash was traveling along Greece’s busiest route, from the capital Athens to the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

