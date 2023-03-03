Mourners line streets to say goodbye to Leah Croucher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners line streets to say goodbye to Leah Croucher

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 11.56am
The funeral cortege for Leah Croucher (Jacob King/PA)
The funeral cortege for Leah Croucher (Jacob King/PA)

Mourners were in tears as they lined the roads to pay their respects to Leah Croucher as her funeral took place.

Ms Croucher vanished on February 15 2019, and police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft of a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.

A cortege departed from White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, at around 10.50am, ahead of a private service for friends and family at Crownhill Crematorium.

Small crowds lined the route as the undertaker walked in front of a horse-drawn hearse through Furzton, Shenley Brook End, Shenley Church End and Grange Farm.

The funeral cortege for Leah Croucher
The funeral cortege for Leah Croucher (Jacob King/PA)

Floral tributes featuring her name were laid out next to Ms Croucher’s coffin in the hearse, which was accompanied by a small basket with stuffed toys.

The horses were draped in flags bearing the crest of Hogwarts house Gryffindor from the Harry Potter franchise.

Some friends and family were also wearing red and gold scarves.

Onlookers, some in tears, were thanked by the undertaker for turning out despite the light rain.

Others held heart-shaped balloons reading “fly high” and “reach for the skies”.

People lined the streets of Milton Keynes
People lined the streets of Milton Keynes (Jacob King/PA)

Thames Valley Police said the entire cortege route was about 3.5 miles (5.6km).

Elsewhere, the Church of the Servant King in Furtzon opened its doors to remember Ms Croucher, with members of the community invited to light a candle and pray.

Rev Mike Morris, team minister, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Leah’s family and friends at this heart-breaking time.

“The Church of the Servant King will be open for anyone from the community to spend time in quiet prayer and an opportunity to light a candle in Leah’s memory.”

Ms Croucher’s parents, John and Claire, previously said the procession would be an opportunity for people to say their “very own private ‘goodbye’ to Leah as she goes on her final journey to the crematorium”.

They also thanked the people of Milton Keynes for their support, including through messages left on a tree in the city which have been compiled into a book by the local church.

Leah Croucher
Leah Croucher (Thames Valley Police/PA)

“As a family, this has brought us a large amount of comfort,” they said. “The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.”

A fundraiser, set up by the family to go to charity Missing People, has reached more than £3,000.

Ms Croucher was reported missing in February 2019 and officers found her body at the Furzton property in October 2022 following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after Ms Croucher’s rucksack and other belongings were found at the house, naming sex offender Neil Maxwell as the prime suspect.

Maxwell killed himself in April 2019 while on the run from police.

Officers believe he murdered the teenager, but have been unable to find anyone who can place him near the house where her body was found.

