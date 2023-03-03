Family of Chris Kaba want action six months on from police shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of Chris Kaba want action six months on from police shooting

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 12.34pm
Rapper Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Family handout/PA)
Rapper Chris Kaba who was shot by armed officers from the Metropolitan Police at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Family handout/PA)

Relatives of a man who was shot dead by police six months ago say they have already waited too long for answers over who is responsible and called  for an urgent decision on criminal charges in the case.

Chris Kaba, 24, died after being shot by a Metropolitan Police firearms officer  in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, London,  shortly after 10pm on September 5.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is carrying out a murder investigation.

However, Mr Kaba’s family say they have “had enough time to gather evidence and take steps towards seeking CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) advice on criminal charges for those involved in Chris’ death”.

Chris Kaba inquest
Chris Kaba’s mother Helen Lumuanganu   (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Kaba’s mother Helen Lumuanganu said: “We have waited for six months already for the decision. We don’t want to wait for another six months.

“This, for us, is a painful reminder of something that will never change. Enough is enough.”

The family, who say they are still waiting for answers and action,  believe the firearms officer involved in the shooting has been interviewed under caution.

They  want an urgent decision on whether the police involved in the incident will be charged  and they have also described the updates they have received as having “not been sufficiently frequent or meaningful”.

An inquest at Inner South London Coroner’s Court in October heard that Mr Kaba was followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens turned on in the minutes before the shooting.

Strreatham Hill police incident
Forensic officers at the scene following the shooting (Jonathan Brady/PA)

After his Audi drove down Kirkstall Gardens he was blocked by a marked police vehicle and there was “contact” between the two cars, the court heard, before a marksman fired a single shot through the windscreen, hitting Mr Kaba in the head.

In a joint statement on Friday, Mr Kaba’s family said: “For the past six months our primary questions as a family have been: why did this happen and who will be held accountable?

“We were told that we would have to wait six to nine months before these questions could begin to be answered. For a grieving family, already that was too long. We are still waiting.”

They added: “As a family we urge the IOPC to take immediate action to progress advice on criminal charges, and the Crown Prosecution Service to provide this advice without any further delay.

“We must never accept a young unarmed Black man being shot by police on the streets of London as normal. This should never have happened. It must never happen again.

“Chris was so loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him before his life was cut short. Alongside the community of supporters standing with us, our family cannot wait any longer.”

Chris Kaba death
Flowers at Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The IOPC said it is “confident” that its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting  will end  within the six to nine month timeframe that it originally gave.

A spokesman said: “We are awaiting an external report which we require in order to conclude our investigation, finalise our report and then decide whether or not to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision.

“We continue to provide regular updates to representatives for the Kaba family in line with IOPC policy.”

