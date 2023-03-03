South Korea and US to hold biggest military exercises for five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Korea and US to hold biggest military exercises for five years

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 12.34pm
Colonel Isaac Taylor, left, of the United Nations Command, and Col Lee Sung-jun of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, announce the joint exercises (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
The South Korean and US militaries announced on Friday that they will hold their biggest joint field exercises in five years later this month, as the US flew a long-range B-1B bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea.

The North has threatened to take “unprecedently” strong action against such exercises.

It’s likely that it will respond to the upcoming training with missile tests because it views it as an invasion rehearsal.

In a joint news conference, the South Korean and US militaries said they will conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13 to 23 to strengthen their defence and response capabilities, and separate large-scale joint field training exercises called Warrior Shield FTX.

A US Air Force B-1B bomber, top, flies in formation with South Korean KF-16 fighters over South Korea (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

Colonel Isaac L Taylor, a spokesperson for the US military, said the field training will include a combined amphibious drill and that their size would return to the scale of the allies’ earlier, biggest, springtime field exercises called Foal Eagle.

The two countries last conducted Foal Eagle in 2018. They then cancelled or downsized some combined drills to support now-stalled diplomacy with North Korea and guard against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, however, the two countries have been expanding their joint military exercises in the face of an evolving North Korean nuclear threat.

Friday’s deployment of a US B-1B was the aircraft’s first such flyover in joint aerial training with South Korean warplanes since February 19.

US and South Korean soldiers work together in a military exercise in January (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

North Korea is highly sensitive to the deployment of B-1Bs, which are capable of carrying a large conventional weapons payload.

It responded to the previous flights of multiple B-1Bs by test-launching two short-range missiles the next day.

South Korea’s defence ministry said the use of a B-1B demonstrated the US determination and ability to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its allies.

North Korea test-fired more than 70 missiles last year, the most ever in a single year, and several more this year. Many of the missiles were nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike the US mainland and South Korea.

North Korea has also threatened to use its nuclear weapons pre-emptively in potential conflicts with the United States and South Korea.

The US military has warned it that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime”.

In January, defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the US would also increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula.

Last month, North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that the US and South Korea would face “unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions” if they carry out planned military drills this year that the North regards as “preparations for an aggression war.”

Later, senior North Korean foreign ministry official Kwon Jong Gun said the only way to reduce military tensions on the Korean Peninsula is for the United States to reverse its plans to deploy strategic assets in South Korea and halt joint drills with the South.

He said if the United States continues its “hostile and provocative practices” against North Korea, it can be regarded as a declaration of war.

North Korea has previously issued similar rhetoric in times of animosity with the United States and South Korea.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented