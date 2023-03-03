How to drive safely in cold weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

How to drive safely in cold weather

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 12.42pm
The UK is expected to be plunged into chilly temperatures next week, with weather warnings already issued for large parts of the country (PA)
The UK is expected to be plunged into chilly temperatures next week, with weather warnings already issued for large parts of the country (PA)

The UK is expected to be plunged into chilly temperatures next week, with weather warnings already issued for large parts of the country.

Cold weather will bring a greater chance of ice and snow on the roads, making driving conditions more difficult as a result.

So how can you make sure you are as safe as possible when out on the roads in these conditions?

We’ve got some tips.

– Make sure your car is thoroughly defrosted

Cars covered with snow amid cold weather (David Cheskin/PA)
Cars should be cleared of snow and ice before journeys are made (PA)

Sub-zero temperatures will cause your car to freeze over and you need to make sure any ice is thoroughly cleared away before setting off on your journey. You can use a tried-and-tested ice scraper to remove it from the windscreen and windows, or there are some ‘spray’ products which make quick work of it instead.

If there is any snow on your vehicle, that needs to be completely removed too. Snow left on a car’s roof can go hard and fly off when on the move, potentially causing an issue for motorists behind.

– Do not leave your vehicle unattended to warm up

Though it might be tempting to start your car’s engine and head back inside while the car defrosts, it should be avoided. You should always stay with your vehicle while it is in operation.

Leaving your car running on its own leaves you open to potential theft and some insurers might not pay out if they find out you left the car running while unattended.

– Take your time

Snowy road
Drivers have been urged to give themselves extra time during bad weather (GEM Motoring Assist/AP)

When it comes to icy conditions, it pays to take your time. Giving yourself a little extra breathing space leaves you better equipped to deal with issues like a slide or a blockage in the road.

So slow down and give yourself plenty of time to make your journey.

– Leave extra space

Ice and snow seriously hamper a car’s ability to slow down effectively so you should definitely be leaving more space between yourself and the vehicle in front. It gives you more time to brake should the car ahead of you start to slow down.

Giving extra space also means traffic can move more continuously.

– Stick to major roads

Winter weather Dec 18th 2022
Main roads are more likely to have been gritted (PA)

Gritters will work across the country to ensure roads are kept as safe as possible, but many are not able to access minor roads or some country lanes. Because of this, you are safest on dual carriageways and other major roads – if there’s the option – as these are more likely to be gritted entirely.

So if you do need to travel, try and stick to these major roads.

– Do not brake on ice

Ice brings a whole different aspect to driving. Particularly in the UK, ‘black’ ice can prove to be quite the problem and can cause a car to slide or skid unexpectedly. If you notice your car begin to slide, do not be tempted to apply the brakes as this can exaggerate the problem. Try to keep your steering straight too because if you turn it and the car regains traction, it could shoot you off in another direction.

Try to maintain your speed and, essentially, do not make any sudden movements that could unsettle the car and cause you to crash.

– If there is any doubt, stay at home

One of the easiest ways to stay safe is to avoid travel if you think the conditions make driving too dangerous. If there is snow or ice about, then think about whether you actually need to travel and make a decision based on that.

It is also a lot less stressful than trying to battle through poor conditions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
3
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
4
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
5
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
6
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
7
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
8
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
9
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
10
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…

More from The Courier

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston, left, and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'
Douglas Chapman MP was abused in a series of emails.
Anti-independence troll in court for abusing Fife MP

Editor's Picks

Most Commented