Windsor Framework gives enough to end Stormont stalemate, says Starmer

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 12.42pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech for the Hume Foundation (Brian Lawless/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech for the Hume Foundation (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Windsor Framework “gives enough” to end the Stormont stalemate, Sir Keir Starmer believes.

The Labour leader said he is glad the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is taking time to consider the new deal agreed by the UK and EU which was unveiled on Monday.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been in flux for more than a year while the DUP refused to take part until the party’s concerns around the Brexit protocol are addressed.

Earlier, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government will legislate to reassure unionists that their constitutional position in the United Kingdom is secure.

Keir Starmer visit to Derry
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer poses for a selfie with students during a visit to St Columb’s College (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said he hoped that with time and space the new UK-EU deal would pave the way for the return of the powersharing institutions.

Sir Keir was questioned by school students at St Columb’s College as part of an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

When asked by a student if he believed the Windsor Framework was enough to end the stalemate at Stormont, Sir Keir said he did.

“I do. I’m always conscious that it’s very important for communities and political parties here to be comfortable with the progress that we make, and when I was here working 20 years or so ago, I was always reticent about being the person who came along to tell people in Northern Ireland what I thought they ought to think,” he said.

“But I do genuinely think that this is a real opportunity, I felt that before we even saw the text, over the last month/six weeks I could feel that the UK and EU were moving closer together. This is a good thing, I’m a great believer in bridge building and bringing people together.

“I do think there is enough, it is a compromise, that’s the nature of any agreement but if it gives us the space to move forward, which I think it will, if it leads to Stormont running again, I think that’s really good and so I think this is a real opportunity.”

He added: “I’m glad that the DUP is taking their time to look at it carefully, and we were very careful in saying we supported the protocol but it is important it has the greatest consensus possible.

“I’m really glad the DUP are taking time to carefully consider it. I do hope that allows them to get to a position where we move forward. I feel there is an opportunity there.”

