Conviction of woman involved in British political scandal still under review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Conviction of woman involved in British political scandal still under review

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 1.08pm Updated: March 3 2023, 1.42pm
Christine Keeler was described by her son as having a “great sense of humour and a great sense of what was right and wrong” (PA)
Christine Keeler was described by her son as having a “great sense of humour and a great sense of what was right and wrong” (PA)

The criminal conviction of a woman involved in one of Britain’s biggest political scandals is still under review as a possible miscarriage of justice – as a new exhibition re-evaluates how she is portrayed.

Christine Keeler’s conviction for perjury is being examined by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) more than 60 years after her involvement in the Profumo affair.

Ms Keeler, who died aged 75 in 2017, was 19 when she had a sexual relationship with secretary of state of war John Profumo and a Soviet naval attache at the height of the Cold War.

She was labelled a “prostitute” and “call girl” by the press and politicians and a “harlot” by then-prime minister Harold Wilson.

Her son Seymour Platt submitted her case to the CCRC a year ago after three years of campaigning.

Seymour Platt with a portrait of his mother, Christine Keeler, painted by Fionn Wilson (De Montfort University/PA)
Seymour Platt with a portrait of his mother, Christine Keeler, painted by Fionn Wilson (De Montfort University/PA)

He says his mother was unfairly scapegoated in revenge for the incident, which began in 1961 and went on to grip the nation.

In 1963, she was jailed for nine months for lying about the presence of witnesses of an assault at the hands of an abusive partner, despite him admitting the offence in court, becoming the only person connected to the scandal to be jailed.

A CCRC spokesman said: “The CCRC has received an application from Mr Platt for a review of his mother’s conviction.

“The case is currently under review. No final decision has yet been reached on the application and no date has been set for any decision to be issued.”

It comes as Mr Platt attended a new exhibition marking the 60-year anniversary of the scandal, named Scandal ’63 Revisited, which opened on Friday at the Leicester Gallery at De Montfort University (DMU).

The 51-year-old, who now lives in Longford in the Republic of Ireland, said his mother’s conviction was “wrong” and meant her version of events in the earlier scandal was unfairly dismissed.

He said: “My mother was vilified and, as she said in her own words, she felt like she took on the sins of a generation, which was a very, very hard burden.

The scandal uncovered a hidden lifestyle of sex parties and drug use among the upper classes, and was widely covered by the press (De Montfort University/PA)
The scandal uncovered a hidden lifestyle of sex parties among the upper classes and was widely covered by the press (De Montfort University/PA)

“She has been called every name you can ever imagine, hated for being young and living her life.

“She was found guilty of perjury for being a victim of a crime. She really did suffer – she was just a young girl and never told a single lie in malice.

“She has been unfairly treated, in my opinion.

“The more evidence that comes out, the more it confirms everything that she says.

“Because she has been convicted for perjury, people dismiss her version of history, but it stands up to every piece of evidence that comes forward.”

Mr Platt said that if the CCRC believes a review is necessary and the case goes to the Court of Appeal, his mother and her story “can’t be dismissed.”

Ms Keeler’s involvement in the scandal started in 1959 when she met osteopath and socialite Stephen Ward while working as a showgirl at Murray’s Cabaret Club in Soho.

Mr Ward introduced her to Mr Profumo and Eugene Ivanov, a naval attache at the Soviet embassy, in 1961, and Ms Keeler had sexual relations with both.

Mr Profumo was given a CBE in 1975 for services to charity after the end of his political career (PA)
Mr Profumo, who was 48 and married at the time of his affair with Ms Keeler, was given a CBE in 1975 for services to charity after the end of his political career (PA)

Ms Keeler’s family say Mr Ward – who had an MI5 handler – asked her to find out national security information through her affairs.

The affair with Mr Profumo, which lasted a few months, went unnoticed until political figures became aware of her relationship over a year later.

Under mounting pressure, he told Parliament “there was no impropriety whatsoever” with Ms Keeler, but later admitted lying and resigned in June 1963.

The family say Ms Keeler and Mr Ward were then scapegoated by the political elite due to the national security risk the affair posed.

Prior to his suicide, Stephen Ward (left) said he felt like he was “being assassinated” over his role in the sex and spy scandal (PA)
Prior to his suicide, Stephen Ward, left, said he felt like he was “being assassinated” over his role in the sex and spy scandal (PA)

Mr Ward killed himself during a trial for living off the immoral earnings of prostitutes, including Ms Keeler, in 1963, with the CCRC saying in 2017 there was “considerable force” behind the argument that the conviction was unsafe.

The scandal contributed to the defeat of Harold MacMillan’s Conservative government in the 1964 election and has inspired multiple films and TV shows.

The headdress worn by Ms Keeler while working as a showgirl is one of the artefacts on display (De Montfort University/PA)
The headdress worn by Ms Keeler while working as a showgirl is one of the artefacts on display (De Montfort University/PA)

The new exhibition, which runs until April 15, includes new clothes, documents and artwork, including showgirl outfits worn by Ms Keeler and letters sent while she was in prison.

Steve Chibnall, professor of British cinema at DMU and co-curator of the exhibition, said: “For decades, cultural productions, such as film, TV and even stage musicals, have tended to expose the injustice done by a repressive power elite to the man at the centre of events, the artist and osteopath Stephen Ward, celebrating him as a champion of sexual freedom.

Several new pieces of artwork are also included in the exhibition, which hopes to change how Ms Keeler is portrayed (De Montfort University/PA)
Several new pieces of artwork are also included in the exhibition, which hopes to change how Ms Keeler is portrayed (De Montfort University/PA)

“With the impact of the #MeToo and the Time’s Up movements, the emphasis has shifted to the need to acknowledge the honesty of his mentee and muse Christine Keeler.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
10
3
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
4
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
5
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
6
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
7
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
8
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
9
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
10
10
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…

More from The Courier

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
CEO of Donaldson Group Retail & Distribution Graham Johnston, left, and managing director for MGM Timber Steve Galbraith. Image: East Fife FC.
New East Fife naming rights deal is 'historic moment' that brings 'welcome cash injection'
Douglas Chapman MP was abused in a series of emails.
Anti-independence troll in court for abusing Fife MP

Editor's Picks

Most Commented