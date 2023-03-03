Murder accused asked police ‘what sentence was for someone in his position’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murder accused asked police ‘what sentence was for someone in his position’

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 1.58pm
Mohammed Taroos Khan appeared at Bradford Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Mohammed Taroos Khan appeared at Bradford Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

A man accused of murdering his niece asked police “what the sentence was for someone in his position” and “if it was true you only serve half in prison”, a court has heard.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, is accused of killing Somaiya Begum, 20, at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year.

The Leeds Beckett University student’s body was found wrapped in a rug on waste ground in the city in July last year – 11 days after she went missing, a jury has heard.

Ms Begum had been living with another of her uncles in Binnie Street after her parents had been issued with a Forced Marriage Protection Order.

This followed her refusal to marry a cousin in Pakistan when she was 16 years old, Bradford Crown Court heard.

On Thursday a statement from Detective Constable Scott Kennedy was read to the court, describing Khan’s comments in custody after he had been arrested for Miss Begum’s murder.

The statement, read by prosecutor Tom Storey, said Dc Kennedy was with Khan in an interview room on June 29 as an application was being made to magistrates for his continued detention.

“(Khan) asked me what the sentence for ‘someone in his position’ was,” Dc Kennedy said.

“I explained murder could carry a life sentence. He went on to ask what the sentence was for the lesser offence of manslaughter.

“Again I explained that would be determined by a judge with the facts of the case taken into account.

“He asked if it was true you only serve half your sentence in prison. I said that would depend on the judge.”

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the moment prosecutors say shows Khan dragging Miss Begum’s body from his car and dumping it on waste ground.

The court heard the clip shows Khan parking his Mitsubishi Space Wagon on Mill Lane before getting out and pulling something long and light coloured out of the vehicle.

Josie Wright, the West Yorkshire Police analyst presenting the footage, said he could be seen dragging it to the tree line and then out of sight.

Khan, denies killing Miss Begum, but has admitted perverting the course of justice by disposing of her body and trying to burn her mobile phone.

The jury has heard how Miss Begum’s extended family was split in two by a feud and prosecutor Jason Pitter KC said they may hear the death explained in terms of an “inappropriately named honour killing”.

Opening the case earlier this week, the prosecutor added: “Whatever it was … it was not honourable.”

The trial continues.

