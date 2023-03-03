Missing baby’s remains found in plastic bag under nappies in shed, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Missing baby’s remains found in plastic bag under nappies in shed, court told

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 3.31pm Updated: March 3 2023, 4.07pm
Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court where he and Constance Marten are appearing charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court where he and Constance Marten are appearing charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Remains found by police searching for Constance Marten’s baby were discovered wrapped in a plastic bag under some nappies in an allotment shed, a court heard.

The aristocrat and her partner, Mark Gordon, were remanded into custody by magistrates on Friday charged with the manslaughter of baby “Victoria”, after a major two-day search operation led to the infant’s discovery on Wednesday.

The pair are also accused of the concealment of the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, sat in the dock together at Crawley Magistrates’ Court, touching hands briefly and having a number of conversations with each other.

They spoke only to confirm their name, dates of birth and that they were of no fixed abode during the short hearing.

Court artist sketch of Mark Gordon, with a grey jumper over his head, and Constance Marten appearing at Crawley Magistrates Court
Court artist sketch of Mark Gordon, with a grey jumper over his head, and Constance Marten appearing at Crawley Magistrates Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

At one stage Marten, who comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections, blew a kiss to Gordon, who wore a grey jumper over his head throughout.

Prosecutor Jeremy King briefly outlined how the charges were brought against the pair, including that the remains were found in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an “overgrown” allotment.

The pair were not required to enter any pleas to the charges and will next appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.

Marten and Gordon were arrested in Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after police attempted to establish their whereabouts over the course of several weeks.

Missing baby remains found in Brighton
The remains were found in an allotment shed in a plastic bag under some nappies (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

The case was referred to the police watchdog by the Metropolitan Police, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct said in a statement that it is “currently assessing the referral to determine what, if any, further action is required from us”.

Remanding Marten and Gordon into custody, chairwoman of the bench of magistrates Carol Lintott said: “You are both here today … on charges of manslaughter, concealment of the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

“We are sending the case to the crown court sitting at the Old Bailey.

“We are remanding you in custody until that time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
21
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court where he and Constance Marten are appearing charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the remains of a baby were found (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…
West Port Dundee where scammer charity fundraisers were
Warning as Dundee scammers pose as 'deaf' fundraisers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented