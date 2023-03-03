First funeral takes place after Greece’s worst rail disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First funeral takes place after Greece’s worst rail disaster

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.00pm
Panos Ruci waits to hear news about his 22-year old son Denis Ruci (Giannis Papanikos/AP)
The funeral for the first of nearly 60 victims of Greece’s worst rail disaster has been held as families began receiving the remains of their loved ones following a harrowing identification process.

Athina Katsara, a 34-year-old mother of a baby boy, was buried in her home town of Katerini, in northern Greece. Her injured husband was in hospital and unable to attend.

Recovery teams spent a third day scouring the wreckage in Tempe, 235 miles north of Athens, where a passenger train slammed into a freight train just before midnight on Tuesday.

The government has blamed human error and a railway official was charged on Thursday with manslaughter over the crash that shocked the nation and highlighted safety shortcomings in the small but dated rail network.

Greece Train Collision
Emergency crews undertake the grim task of searching the wreckage of the trains (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Checks of all the human remains recovered so far confirmed the death toll at 57, authorities said on Friday.

The force of the head-on collision and resulting fire complicated the task of determining the death toll. Officials matched parts of dismembered and burned bodies with tissue samples to establish the number.

The bodies were being returned to families in closed coffins following their identification through next-of-kin DNA samples — a process followed for all the remains.

Relatives of passengers still listed as unaccounted for waited outside a hospital in the central city of Larissa for test results. Among them was Mirella Ruci, whose 22-year-old son, Denis, remained missing.

“My son is not on any official list so far and I have no information. I am pleading with anyone who may have seen him, in rail car five, seat 22, to contact me if they may have seen him,” Ms Ruci, who struggled to stop her voice from cracking, told reporters.

Police have searched a rail co-ordination office in the city of Larissa, removing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.

The facility’s 59-year-old station manager, who has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of negligent manslaughter, is due to testify before a public prosecutor on Saturday.

Greece Train Collision
A policeman stands near the crash site (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Flags, meanwhile, at the ancient Acropolis, parliament and other public buildings remained at half mast on the third day of national mourning, while national rail services were halted by a strike for a second day.

Rail unions say the network was poorly maintained despite rail service upgrades to provide faster trains in recent years.

Greece’s centre-right government had been expected on Friday to call national elections for early April but the announcement and likely date of the poll is now set to be delayed.

The passenger train involved in the crash was traveling along Greece’s busiest route, from the capital Athens to the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

