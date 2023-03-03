Ex-marine awarded £700,000 after suing MoD over hearing loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ex-marine awarded £700,000 after suing MoD over hearing loss

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.40pm Updated: March 3 2023, 5.05pm
Royal Marines badge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Marines badge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A former Royal Marine has won more than £700,000 in compensation after suing the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over hearing loss caused by his military service.

James Barry, of Nottingham, claimed he was provided with inadequate protective equipment and suffered “hearing loss and tinnitus” due to exposure to “excessive noise” during his service between 2013 and 2017.

The 34-year-old had ambitions to become a medic in the Royal Navy’s Special Boat Service, but became a lorry driver after being medically discharged.

In his High Court claim, Mr Barry argued he was exposed to “incredibly loud” gunfire while on training exercises and had to cope with yellow foam earplugs that often fell out during vigorous physical activity.

MoD sign
The ministry apologised to Mr Barry in court (PA)

His lawyers argued there had been a “systemic, widespread and prolonged breach of duty” by the MoD.

The ministry apologised to Mr Barry in court and accepted it had been negligent by failing to provide the father-of-two with suitable hearing protection.

But the MoD claimed the ex-marine was partly to blame for his hearing loss because he failed to always use equipment provided, and should receive less compensation.

Mr Barry’s lawyers argued at a hearing in London in January that he should be awarded around £1.5 million in damages, while the ministry said he should only get about £250,000.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Johnson said the ministry had not shown Mr Barry was at fault over the use of “deficient” equipment and awarded him £713,716 in damages.

The judge said the available hearing protection was “inadequate and incompatible with other equipment”, adding: “lamentably, it appears that nothing was done by the MoD to address the obvious and serious problem.”

Mr Barry first noticed a problem with his hearing after returning from a training exercise dubbed “black alligator” in the United States between August and October 2014, the court was previously told.

Harry Steinberg KC, for Mr Barry, also said in written arguments that there were “exercises during basic training where hearing protection was not worn (and could not be worn) at all”.

The black alligator exercise likely resulted in “much or all” of the ex-marine’s hearing loss, the judge said in his ruling, with it involving “flash bangs, flash crashes, grenades, and a general purpose machine gun which was operated within 10 metres of Mr Barry”.

The training at a “dummy town” in California to practise urban warfare at one point saw an F16 fighter fly at low level above Mr Barry, while gunfire reverberated off metal shipping containers used as mock buildings.

After the exercise the ex-marine noticed “a constant, high pitched noise which was intrusive, particularly at night”, the judge said.

Mr Barry’s lawyers claimed he received insufficient hearing protection training, that use of equipment was not properly enforced and the ear defenders and earplugs provided were incompatible with a helmet and using a radio.

Andrew Ward, for the MoD, argued Mr Barry’s practice of not wearing ear protection in his left ear when using the radio went against instructions and amounted to “contributory negligence”.

But Mr Justice Johnson ruled that there was no evidence it was Mr Barry’s fault that earplugs often fell out, noting that he was “far from alone” in experiencing this.

The judge added that Mr Barry was involved in exercises that were “highly complex, challenging and potentially dangerous, involving intense simulated warfare and high cognitive demands”.

“It is understandable that replacement of hearing protection in the midst of a firefight, simulated, but with a high degree of realism, was not always at the forefront of Mr Barry’s mind,” the judge added.

The judge also said it was “not unreasonable” that Mr Barry removed an earplug “in the light of the defective equipment” when using a radio, with it not amounting to a failure to comply with instructions.

He concluded: “The MoD admits that Mr Barry has suffered injury and loss as a result of exposure to excessive levels of noise and that this was due to the MoD’s negligence and breach of statutory duty. It has not shown that Mr Barry was at fault.

“Mr Barry is entitled to compensation for his losses, without any reduction for contributory negligence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
20
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Royal Marines badge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…
West Port Dundee where scammer charity fundraisers were
Warning as Dundee scammers pose as 'deaf' fundraisers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented