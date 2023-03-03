Police speak to pupil who sent threats to autistic boy over damage to Koran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police speak to pupil who sent threats to autistic boy over damage to Koran

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 5.06pm
Police have spoken to a pupil who sent death threats to an autistic boy after he caused minor damage to a copy of the Koran (PA)
Police have spoken to a pupil who sent death threats to an autistic boy after he caused minor damage to a copy of the Koran (PA)

Police have spoken to a pupil who sent death threats to an autistic boy after he caused minor damage to a copy of the Koran.

A Year 10 student brought the Islamic text to Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield on February 23, reportedly as part of a dare, and its cover was slightly torn while smears of dirt were found on some pages.

The boy’s mother – who said he is 14 years old and has “high functioning autism” – revealed that he received “death threats” over the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said an officer has “given words of advice” to one student who sent “malicious communications” to the boy.

The force added they initially treated the damage done to the Koran as a “hate incident”, but officers are now satisfied that “no criminal offences were committed” in relation to the book.

Kettlethorpe High School said it suspended four students over the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of local and national concerns following an incident at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield last week.

“Police were made aware on the evening of Thursday, February 23, of an incident that had occurred at the school earlier that day.

“Initial enquiries confirmed that minor damage was caused to a religious text.

“We have recorded a hate incident, but from our enquiries are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.

“A report was also made of a malicious communications offence in relation to threats being made to a child in connection with this incident.

“A suspect was identified, who was also a child, and they were given words of advice by an officer.

“We are continuing to liaise with the school and our neighbourhood officers are conducting additional reassurance patrols in the area.”

Headteacher Tudor Griffiths said the school understands there was “no malicious intent by those involved”, but added that the students had been suspended to ensure “they understand why their actions were unacceptable”.

Minister for Schools Nick Gibb condemned the death threats as “totally unacceptable”.

Mr Gibb added that the Department for Education (DfE) is supporting the school, but stressed that there is “no blasphemy law” in the UK and schools should be supporting “British values” including “individual liberty”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
20
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
Drivers queueing on the A9 north of Dunblane. Image: Supplied
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

EIS members, pictured outside Shirley Anne Somerville's Fife constituency office last month, have agreed to suspend school strikes after new pay offer tabled. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
Humza Yousaf enjoys some Arbroath smokies during his visit to Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
Police have spoken to a pupil who sent death threats to an autistic boy after he caused minor damage to a copy of the Koran (PA)
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
Sourdough pizzas are one of the many dishes on offer at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
The Pars boss wants his players to feed off the support they've had this season. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…
West Port Dundee where scammer charity fundraisers were
Warning as Dundee scammers pose as 'deaf' fundraisers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented