Strike by Welsh Ambulance Service staff called off

A strike by Welsh Ambulance Service staff has been called off, unions have announced.

The GMB and Unite unions said they had halted the industrial action, which was due to take place on Monday, after “significant progress in talks”.

A Unite spokesman said: “Unite has suspended its strike action in Welsh Ambulance due to take place on March 6.

“This follows significant progress in talks with Welsh Government. The pause in strike action will facilitate the continuation of these discussions.”

The GMB said in a statement: “After a positive and intensive set of negotiations, GMB alongside our sister union Unite have agreed to suspend strike action on March 6 so that further talks can take place with Welsh Ambulance and the Welsh Government.

“This means that on Monday, members should return to work as normal. The talks are a positive step forward, but negotiations will continue Monday.

“We did not take the decision to call off strike action lightly, and no suspension of future action has been agreed by us or Unite at this stage.”

More than half of Wales’ ambulance workers went on strike in a continued dispute over pay and working conditions in February, with Unite and GMB members both walking out.

The Welsh Government said: “We welcome the pausing of strike action by Unite and GMB while meaningful conversations with our trade union social partners continue.”