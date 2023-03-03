Holy oil to be used to anoint King during coronation made sacred in Jerusalem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holy oil to be used to anoint King during coronation made sacred in Jerusalem

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.02pm
Oils from the Mount of Olives being mixed with essential oils and blessed in Jerusalem by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, to become Chrism Oil, which will be used in the coronation of King Charles (Patriarchate of Jerusalem/Buckingham Palace/PA)
The chrism oil which will be used to anoint the King during his coronation on May 6 has been made sacred in Jerusalem.

A ceremony took place in The Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Friday, with the holy oil consecrated by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, The Most Reverend Hosam Naoum.

Mr Naoum said he had “felt a deep sense of spiritual experience” during the ceremony.

King Charles III coronation
Oils from the Mount of Olives were mixed with essential oils and blessed in Jerusalem before being used in the King’s coronation (Patriarchate of Jerusalem/Buckingham Palace/PA)

The archbishop added: “So what has been happening today, I think there is that thread, that this – the consecration of the oil for the enthronement and the coronation – it brings about something of a deep and profound meaning.

“Both to King Charles, to the church and Jerusalem, to the Holy Land and I think to the whole world.”

The holy oil has been created using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension, and will be used to anoint the King during the ceremony.

The olives were pressed just outside Bethlehem and the oil has been perfumed with sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber as well as orange blossom.

The King will also receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, and will be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

King Charles III coronation
The Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, with the chrism oil in a silver urn at the Tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem (Patriarchate of Jerusalem/Buckingham Palace/PA)

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

Charles has strong links with the Holy Land because his grandmother Princess Alice, who harboured a Jewish family in Greece during the Second World War, is buried at the Russian Orthodox church of St Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.

He last visited her tomb in 2020 during a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and laid flowers.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said: “I am honoured and grateful that His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III and Archbishop Hosam Naoum have consecrated the oil that will be used to anoint His Majesty The King.

“I want to thank especially His Beatitude for providing this Coronation Oil, which reflects The King’s personal family connection with the Holy Land and his great care for its peoples.

Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories – Day Two
Charles during a visit to the Church of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem in 2020. Neil Hall/PA Wire

“I am also delighted that the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem shared in the consecration of the oil.

“Since beginning the planning for the Coronation, my desire has been for a new Coronation Oil to be produced using olive oil from the Mount of Olives. This demonstrates the deep historic link between the Coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land.

“From ancient kings through to the present day, monarchs have been anointed with oil from this sacred place. As we prepare to anoint The King and The Queen Consort, I pray that they would be guided and strengthened by the Holy Spirit.”

The oil is based on what was used at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, the formula of which has been used for hundreds of years.

