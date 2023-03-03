Top four race won’t come down to one day – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top four race won’t come down to one day – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.32pm
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are ready to fight for a top-four place (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are ready to fight for a top-four place (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not think Sunday’s clash with arch-rivals Manchester United will be definitive in their quest for a top-four place as he believes his side are well in the hunt already.

The midweek victory over Wolves closed the gap to fourth-placed Tottenham to six points with a match in hand and Spurs still to come to Anfield.

What it has done has underlined the fact that, after taking 10 points from a possible 12 with four successive clean sheets, Liverpool are up for the challenge.

“The important thing about the chase is that the chase is not a one-day trip, you really have to go for it,” said Klopp when asked if Sunday provided the opportunity to send a message by beating an in-form United.

“I have no clue what it means to them but I think they realise already we are not completely gone.

“It is not that we are in no-man’s land. We have to play pretty much all of the teams ahead of us still – Newcastle not any more but Tottenham are still to come here.

“We don’t have to think about that, just take it game by game and go for it, go full throttle.

“A lot of good things happened in the last few weeks but because of the Madrid game (a 5-2 home defeat in the Champions League) it doesn’t feel like that.

Karim Benzema, centre left, celebrates scoring Real Madrid’s fifth goal against Liverpool
Liverpool had to watch Real Madrid celebrate in their Champions League first leg (Peter Byrne/PA)

“So far it goes in the right direction but we have to make further steps.

“What it means for the other teams I don’t know, I am not there, but they know we are still around and that’s better than if they can’t see us any more.”

Despite his side’s difficulties this season Klopp insists a Liverpool-Manchester United game still has huge significance on a wider scale.

“Three points, that is pretty much the only normal stuff, but the moment when Liverpool v United is not a special game any more then something went really wrong,” he added.

“‘Liverpool v Man Utd. Who?’. That would be really difficult, that would be really sad.

“I love football, I love the fuss we make of it, most of the time at least. Liverpool v United, I want to see it.

“It has to be like that otherwise football would have absolutely no right to exist any more.

“People want to know and need to know what both clubs are doing. It is a big game and it always was in my life a big game. Thank God it is still one.”

