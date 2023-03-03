Cristian Stellini feels mentality must change if Spurs’ trophy drought is to end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristian Stellini feels mentality must change if Spurs’ trophy drought is to end

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.32pm
Tottenham suffered an embarrassing FA Cup exit at Sheffield United on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham suffered an embarrassing FA Cup exit at Sheffield United on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has acknowledged the mentality at the club must change if they are to end their trophy drought but insists no-one is happy with just a top-four finish this season.

Spurs suffered a painful FA Cup exit at Sheffield United on Wednesday, which means their long wait to win silverware again will likely extend into a 16th year.

Antonio Conte is currently set to join Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino in failing to add to the club’s trophy cabinet but his assistant insisted it is not a simple task.

Stellini said: “It came from a long time, not just this season. Sometimes better and sometimes not good, but every season it is similar, so it’s a problem that Tottenham is out in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

“We have to change this and we want to change this when we speak to each other and if we can in the future we can change this.

“This is the most difficult thing. You have to find this (hunger) inside you, in the dressing room, inside of the players, inside of the staff, inside of the club because everyone participates to create this kind of atmosphere and how important it is to win games, to win in general and how you feel when you don’t win a game.

“I don’t know what happened (before). I know what’s happening now and I know what I want to change, the way we want to change.

“We must live the experience and learn from the experience. We had the experience last season and we have to learn from that. This is the starting point. We will see what happens in the future.

“The mentality is the reality we showed in the last game. This is the mentality. The approach was not good and it’s not the mentality we need.

Cristian Stellini will lead Tottenham at Wolves once again
Cristian Stellini will lead Tottenham once again at Wolves (Simon Marper/PA)

“We have to change from this starting point to the future. What happened in the past is done, finished. We have to start from now.

“I’m not here to analyse what happened in the last 10 years. I’m here to analyse what happens from now into the future.

“Every game is different but the approach has to be the same against every team and in every type of competition.”

Stellini again defended the decision to rest Harry Kane in midweek and insisted if anyone thought differently they should have spoken “before the game” at Sheffield United.

He admitted Conte was frustrated to miss Saturday’s clash at Wolves where Spurs will aim to stay in control of the top-four battle.

But Stellini refuted suggestions anyone at the club had ever told them they were happy with Tottenham just securing Champions League football every season and not winning trophies.

“I have never heard this,” he stated.

“If someone speaks with our staff and Antonio about this, I think this person will have a problem with Antonio and with us because it’s not our vision.

“We want to win every game, every trophy, every year.”

