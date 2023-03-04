Tom Sizemore: The Hollywood hardman who fell from grace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Tom Sizemore: The Hollywood hardman who fell from grace

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 5.26am
Tom Sizemore (Victoria Will/AP)
Tom Sizemore (Victoria Will/AP)

Tom Sizemore made a name for himself as a quintessential Hollywood hardman, after starring in multiple high-octane thrillers.

The US actor carved out his niche in the 90s, though he later fell from grace following a string of convictions and substance abuse issues.

Since his first appearance in the 1989 Oliver Stone film Born On The Fourth Of July, Sizemore has played all manner of steely roles, from gangsters, to bodyguards and soldiers.

He was best known for his supporting roles in blockbusters such as Point Break, True Romance and Natural Born Killers.

Sizemore died on March 3 at the age of 61, after suffering a brain aneurysm in February, which placed him in a coma.

Shortly before his death, Sizemore’s family announced that they were “deciding end-of-life matters”.

Showbiz/Spielberg & stars
Sizemore (left) appeared in Steven Spielberg’s war epic Saving Private Ryan among others (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The actor appeared in multiple action-thriller films during the 1990s, including 1995 heist movie Heat, in which he played professional thief Michael Cheritto.

His performance in the film, written and directed by Michael Mann and starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer, earned him praise and acclaim.

Other titles included Black Hawk Down, Passenger 57, and Saving Private Ryan, alongside Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks.

Sizemore also made a memorable contribution to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City voicing mob boss Sonny Forelli.

But despite his successful acting career, Sizemore had a history of drug addiction, and experienced several run-ins with the law.

In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against former girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, and was ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme before beginning a jail term.

People Tom Sizemore
The US actor made a name for himself as a quintessential Hollywood hardman, after starring in multiple high-octane thrillers (Jordan Strauss/AP)

He pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel in 2006 and was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse.

He was arrested again in 2011 for the same offence.

In his autobiography about his heavy use of heroin and crystal meth, and was once checked into rehab by De Niro.

In 2013, Sizemore appeared on an episode of US talk show Dr Phil, titled Explosive Relationships, in which he discussed the fallout from his years of struggling with substance abuse.

In 2018, an actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he allegedly groped her as an 11-year-old during production on the 2005 film Born Killers.

Sizemore strongly denied the allegation and the suit was dismissed.

He was married to actress Maeve Quinlan, known for her role in US soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful, between 1996 and 1999.

Sizemore leaves behind two children, twin boys Jagger and Jayden, who h shared with his former partner Janelle McIntire.

Both of his sons, 17, and his brother Paul, were all reportedly by his side when he died.

