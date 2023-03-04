Woman ‘in awe’ of viral reaction after adding zips to father’s dialysis jackets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman ‘in awe’ of viral reaction after adding zips to father’s dialysis jackets

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 8.02am
Mina Fox made the jackets after her father told her he gets cold during dialysis treatment (Mina Fox/PA)
A fashion designer based in San Diego has said she was “in awe” after going viral by crafting six jackets for her father with zips attached so he does not get cold during dialysis treatment.

Mina Fox, 28, posted photos to her Twitter account that showed her father, Sean Shelton, 53, proudly standing in the newly-altered jacket which will stop him feeling chilly while he receives treatment for kidney failure.

Ms Fox’s tweet, which said Mr Shelton “liked them so much” he made her create six more, quickly accrued more than 170,000 likes and over 4.4 million views from users who praised the idea.

“It’s really touching, I had no idea that I would make such a big impact on the internet,” Ms Fox, who lives with her husband and their shiba inu Annie, told the PA news agency.

“I’m still shocked, I don’t even really have the words for it… I’m just in awe.

“Dialysis is still new to me, so hearing stories about what other people went through… It really touched me.

“Reading these stories really made me cry a lot – like all day.”

Mr Shelton, his daughter explained, has been on dialysis since November 2022.

It is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working and requires a needle in the arm – where Mr Shelton will now have a zip handy to keep him warm.

Sean Shelton in jacket
Mina Fox said her father Sean was ‘very proud’ of the new design (Mina Fox/PA)

“He’s like, ‘Hey, Mina, can you try alter my jacket and add zippers in it and things like that?’” Ms Fox explained.

“So I was like, ‘Yeah I’ll take a crack at it’… And he loved it so much.”

“He was very proud of them,” she said of her father’s reaction.

“He sent me a picture of him on his treadmill that he posted and he just has the biggest smile on his face.

Mina Fox and Sean Shelton
Ms Fox is a fashion designer and seamstress based in San Diego, US (Mina Fox/PA)

“And my dad’s quite silly, so that’s expected of him – (it’s) his own way.”

Ms Fox was flooded with comments heralding her work, with many suggesting she should sell the designs.

While she said she wants the jackets to remain “as accessible as possible” and would not “feel right” about selling them, Ms Fox has offered users a tutorial explaining how she made the jackets.

“Hopefully it gets around and helps a lot of people out there.”

One person wrote under Ms Fox’s tweet: “This is incredible!”

“I always have to wear sleeveless tops/dresses for my biologic infusions, but it can get really chilly.

“This is both innovative and full of love!”

