Ukraine ally Kallas fights for re-election in Estonia vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ukraine ally Kallas fights for re-election in Estonia vote

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 8.40am
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (AP)
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (AP)

Estonia is holding a general election on Sunday that will determine whether it can sustain its high level of support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, 45, has emerged in the past year of war as one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine.

She is seeking a second term, with her standing enhanced by her international appeals to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Estonia is providing Ukraine with more weapons than any other country relative to its economic might.

Russian tank with a flower
A flower is placed on a destroyed Russian T-72B3 tank installed as a symbol of the Russia Ukraine war to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia (AP)

The Baltic nation of 1.3 million people that borders Russia to the east broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has taken a clear Western course, joining Nato and the European Union.

Polls indicate Ms Kallas’ centre-right Reform Party is likely to win more votes than any other party.

Her main challenger is Martin Helme, head of the nationalist EKRE party that faults Ms Kallas for the country’s inflation rate of 18.6% – one of the EU’s highest – and accuses her of undermining Estonia’s own defences by giving weapons to Ukraine.

Ms Kallas argues it is in her country’s direct interests to help Kyiv.

The full-scale invasion of Ukraine sparked fears in Tallinn that a Russian victory could embolden Moscow to switch its attentions to other countries it controlled in Soviet times, including Baltic nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – now all Nato members.

Estonia Elections
People walk to cast their ballots at a poling station during a parliamentary elections in Tallinn (AP)

Ms Kallas told party officials in a recent speech: “We face (Parliament) elections at a very difficult time.

“The war (in Ukraine) continues and it leaves its mark on the whole of Europe, indeed the whole world. I don’t know when the war will end … but I know it won’t end with a victory for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

She said Russia was unlikely to “ever again” become a reliable partner, adding that Estonians “have to get used to the idea that we live in the neighbourhood of a terrorist pariah state and that we must not lose our vigilance for a moment”.

Ms Kallas argues that Estonia’s defences remain strong as the United States and other Nato allies have supplied top-notch weapons like the Himars rocket system to compensate for the older material that is being donated to Ukraine.

As well as weapons, Estonia is providing Kyiv with substantial humanitarian assistance and has welcomed more than 60,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The populist EKRE, which runs largely on an anti-EU and anti-immigration platform, has called for a cap on the number of refugees from Ukraine, saying Estonia can’t cope with so many people.

Kaja Kallas
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (AP)

Ms Kallas, in office since 2021, is part of a generation of young women who rose to the top of international politics in recent years and became strong voices for Ukraine.

Along with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Ms Kallas has strongly condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine and called on the Western world not to succumb to the Kremlin’s nuclear threats.

Five parties are currently represented in Estonia’s 101-seat legislature. Many Estonians have already voted electronically, casting votes from their computers.

Ms Kallas’ Reform Party heads the current three-party coalition government with the small conservative Fatherland party and the Social Democrats.

Polls indicate EKRE – which is strong in rural areas – would likely take second place on Sunday, followed by the Centre Party traditionally favoured by Estonia’s sizable ethnic Russian minority.

Nevertheless, if Ms Kallas’ coalition partners perform poorly on Sunday, her opponents could still end up in a stronger position to form a government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
25
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
4
Dick Campbell argues with fourth official Stewart Luke as Arbroath draw with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
5
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
6
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lorraine Kelly RB column Picture shows; Lorraine Kelly. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly – but we should be past…
7
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
8
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (AP)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
9
Leuven, Belgium 24-09-2021: world cycling championships for the -23 year old men; Shutterstock ID 2048309723; purchase_order: ; job:
Routes for Perth’s biggest cycling event revealed as £2.7m boost predicted
10
Andrew Dawson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Council tenant destroyed Perth flat – then demanded another one

More from The Courier

Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit
New government funding has been announced for the music project. Image: Sistema Scotland
Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 
Chris Lewis with his adopted lurcher, Jet.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
The man has been found safe and well.
Missing Arbroath man found safe and well
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
'Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks - now we want to…
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Designer Lyall Bruce, Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell and Director of the Federation Gallery Kathryn Rattray in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
To go with story by Lauren Robertson. My Life: Isle of Lewis singer Rosie H Sullivan Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. Unknown. Supplied by Elly Lucas Date; Unknown
Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland's cities
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories

Editor's Picks

Most Commented