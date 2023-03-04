Civilians flee embattled city as Ukrainian pullout looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Civilians flee embattled city as Ukrainian pullout looms

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 1.31pm Updated: March 4 2023, 3.58pm
A Ukrainian APC drives towards frontline positions near Bakhmut (AP)
A Ukrainian APC drives towards frontline positions near Bakhmut (AP)

Pressure is mounting on Ukrainian troops and civilians in Bakhmut, as Kyiv’s forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts suspect may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.

A woman was killed and two men were badly wounded by shelling while trying to cross a makeshift bridge out of Bakhmut on Saturday, according to Ukrainian troops who were assisting them.

A Ukrainian army representative told The Associated Press that it is now too dangerous for civilians to leave the city by vehicle, with people fleeing on foot instead.

Bakhmut has for months been a key target of Moscow’s eastern offensive, with Russian troops, including large forces from the private Wagner Group, inching ever closer to Kyiv’s key eastern stronghold.

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian police officer helps an elderly woman to leave the city (AP)

An AP team near Bakhmut on Saturday saw a pontoon bridge set up by Ukrainian soldiers to help the city’s few remaining residents reach the nearby village of Khromove.

Later, they saw at least five houses on fire as a result of attacks in Khromove.

Ukrainian units over the past 36 hours destroyed two key bridges just outside Bakhmut, including one linking it to the nearby town of Chasiv Yar along the last remaining Ukrainian resupply route, according to UK military intelligence officials and other Western analysts.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Twitter that the destruction of the bridges came as Russian fighters made further inroads into Bakhmut’s northern suburbs, ratcheting up the pressure on its Ukrainian defenders.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, assessed late on Friday that Kyiv’s actions may point to a looming Ukrainian pullout from parts of the city.

It said Ukrainian troops may “conduct a limited and controlled withdrawal from particularly difficult sections of eastern Bakhmut”, while seeking to inhibit Russian movement there and limit exit routes to the west.

Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian fighters a rare battlefield gain after months of setbacks. It might also rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and allow the Kremlin’s forces to press toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the eastern Donetsk region.

As the fighting rages on, civilians remaining in the area spoke about their daily struggles amid near-constant enemy fire.

Bakhmut resident Hennadiy Mazepa and his wife Natalia Ishkova both chose to remain in Bakhmut, even as fierce battles reduced much of the city to rubble. Speaking to the AP on Saturday, Ishkova said that they suffered from a lack of food and basic utilities.

Sandbags in Kyiv
The statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv is covered in sandbags to avoid potential shelling damage (AP)

“Humanitarian (aid) is given to us only once a month. There is no electricity, no water, no gas,” she said.

“I pray to God that all who remain here will survive.”

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s emergency services reported that the death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit a five-storey apartment block in southern Ukraine on Thursday has risen to 10.

The main directorate of Ukraine’s state emergency service said rescuers had pulled three more bodies from the wreckage, some 36 hours after a Russian missile tore through four floors of the building in the riverside city of Zaporizhzhia.

It said that a child was among those killed, and that the rescue effort was ongoing.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence chief travelled to Ukraine’s embattled east to inspect troops and to award them with state decorations, the Russian defence ministry said.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited a command post of Russia’s eastern forces, where he was briefed by regional commander Rustam Muradov, according to a video published by the ministry. The video did not disclose the command post’s location.

In the western city of Lviv, hundreds of miles from the war’s front lines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met the head of the European Union parliament.

Hours earlier, Mr Zelensky held talks with US attorney general Merrick Garland and top European legal officials on how to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.

In a joint press briefing with Mr Zelensky, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that “all those responsible” for suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, must be brought to justice before a durable peace is achieved.

Ms Metsola voiced support for the EU’s announcement on Thursday that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression – the act of invading another country – would be set up in The Hague to investigate Russia’s invasion.

She also called for Ukraine to start negotiations on joining the 27-nation-bloc as early as this year, and urged western nations to keep arming the country’s military as it strives to keep Russian forces at bay in the east and south.

“Ukraine’s future is in the European Union. We will walk all the way with you,” Ms Metsola said on Twitter late Friday.

