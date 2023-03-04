‘Good moments always come back’ – Pep knew Foden’s form would return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Good moments always come back’ – Pep knew Foden’s form would return

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 4.21pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday March 4, 2023.

Pep Guardiola never had any doubt Phil Foden would get back to his best for Manchester City.

The England midfielder scored a superb individual goal to put the champions on course for their 2-0 victory over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has endured a difficult few months since the World Cup with poor form compounded by injury and illness.

That now looks to be behind him with his excellent 15th-minute strike against the Magpies – although his shot after a mazy run did need a deflection to beat Nick Pope – being his third goal in the last three games.

Manchester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City’s Phil Foden scores his side’s first goal of the game against Newcastle (Martin Rickett, PA)

City manager Guardiola said: “Phil has this special ability but I when I spoke to him I said what has happened to him is normal, it is what should happen.

“He arrived at 17 years old and trained with us – here, here, national team, European Cup, World Cup, winning titles.

“Every year he was a little better than the year before but the moment you go down, accept it, it’s part of it.

“He struggled with his ankle, but accept it. Don’t blame the other ones, don’t blame the opponents, don’t blame the manager or the club.

“Accept it, you can do better and step by step, they will be back. Of course now he is scoring goals.

“What happened to Phil is completely normal. Just accept it and the bad moments shall pass. The good moments will always come back.”

Foden’s effort gave City a deserved lead but Newcastle fought back and were in the ascendancy before Bernardo Silva came off the bench to secure the points for City on 67 minutes.

Guardiola said: “They had chances to score goals and we had problems but it is Newcastle – an exceptional team.

“They were in the final of the Carabao Cup one week ago and they have been in the top four, top five all season.

“It was an incredibly good result for us because it was a tricky game.”

After their loss at Wembley last weekend and a failure to win any of their last five Premier League games, Newcastle have the appearance of a side running out of steam towards the end of a fine campaign.

Manchester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Tempers flare between Manchester City and Newcastle players (Martin Rickett, PA)

Manager Eddie Howe, however, feels his side have remained strong.

Howe said: “I think when you lose a huge game, then naturally there is a disappointment within the group. I’d have been surprised if there wasn’t.

“We had work to do during the week but I don’t think you saw a team wallowing in any kind of self-pity or in any negative moment.

“I thought you saw a team that was fully committed, very brave, very aggressive and very much in that game.

“Our overall performance has been very good. They’ve been high-level games, and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with all of those teams. We’ve come out beaten but, on the general performance, that’s probably a harsh reflection.”

