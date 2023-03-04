Kylian Mbappe breaks Paris St Germain scoring record with 201st goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylian Mbappe breaks Paris St Germain scoring record with 201st goal

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 10.33pm
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his landmark goal (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his landmark goal (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Kylian Mbappe became Paris St Germain’s all-time leading scorer with his 201st goal in Saturday’s 4-2 Ligue 1 victory over Nantes.

The 24-year-old France star drew level with Edinson Cavani thanks to two goals against Marseille last weekend.

He had to wait until injury time at the end of this game for his moment, turning smartly and slotting into the bottom corner to add gloss to a victory that puts PSG 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute and the leaders looked in complete control when Jaouen Hadjam put through his own net soon after but Nantes fought back to equalise through Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.

It took until the hour mark for PSG to move back in front, Mbappe setting up Danilo Pereira before applying the coup de grace himself.

Third-placed Lens were held to a 1-1 draw by Lille, with Jose Fonte’s own goal cancelled out by Jonathan David.

Bayern Munich defeated Stuttgart 2-1 to keep pace with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring PSG's opening goal
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring PSG’s opening goal (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Dortmund made it 10 wins in a row in all competitions against RB Leipzig on Friday night but Bayern moved back in front on goal difference after beating Stuttgart by the same scoreline.

Matthijs De Ligt gave Bayern the lead in the 39th minute and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, with Stuttgart pulling one back late on through Juan Jose Perea.

Bayern now turn their attentions to the second leg of their Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday, which they go into with a 1-0 advantage.

Third-placed Union Berlin are now five points adrift of the top two after being held to a goalless draw by Cologne.

It was the same result between Borussia Monchengladbach, who had Ramy Bensebaini sent off late on, and fifth-placed Freiburg while Schalke climbed off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 victory over Bochum, who replaced them.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores Bayern Munich's second goal against Stuttgart
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores Bayern Munich’s second goal against Stuttgart (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

Manuel Riemann’s own goal just before half-time put Schalke ahead and Marius Bulter scored a second 11 minutes from time.

Augsburg were 2-1 winners over Werder Bremen while Leandro Barreiro scored the only goal in Mainz’s 1-0 victory against Hoffenheim.

Atletico Madrid thumped Sevilla 6-1 to climb up to third place in the LaLiga table.

There were doubles from Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata and one each for Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Carrasco, with Sevilla’s sole strike coming from Youssef En-Nesyri before they had Pape Gueye sent off late on.

Late goals from Gerard Moreno and Jose Luis Morales earned sixth-placed Villarreal a 2-1 victory over struggling Almeria.

Bottom side Elche claimed their second league win of the season, Lucas Boye’s 88th-minute effort earning them a 1-0 success against Mallorca, while Getafe withstood a fightback to beat Girona 3-2.

Enes Unal scored a brace to put Getafe two up inside the first 15 minutes, and Borja Mayoral made it three before half-time.

Valentin Castellanos pulled one back shortly after the break, with Miguel Gutierrez grabbing a second 10 minutes from time, but they could not find an equaliser.

AC Milan missed the chance to move up to second in the Serie A table after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Fiorentina.

Nicolas Gonzalez struck from the penalty spot just after half-time and Luka Jovic’s second made sure of the points, although there was still time for Theo Hernandez to grab a late consolation.

Sixth-placed Atalanta were held to a goalless draw by Udinese as they made it three games without a win while Monza defeated Empoli 2-1.

