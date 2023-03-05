Kurt Kitayama survives early scare to keep within touch of first PGA Tour win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kurt Kitayama maintained a narrow lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he draws within one round of securing a maiden PGA Tour victory.

The 30-year-old Californian recovered from an early double bogey to eke out an even round of 72 on Saturday – enough to keep him on top of the leaderboard at nine under.

Kitayama leads by one from Norway’s Viktor Hovland and American Scottie Scheffler.

Rolling it in at the last.@Kurt_Kitayama is the solo leader at 9-under after Round 3 @APInv. pic.twitter.com/uE4nGnOp0W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 4, 2023

Also in the hunt at Bay Hill on Sunday will be England’s Tyrrell Hatton, who sits outright third on seven under.

The 31-year-old jumped 29 spots on Saturday courtesy of a bogey-free round of six-under 66.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy picked up four birdies without dropping a shot in the third round to keep in touch with the top of the leaderboard on six under.