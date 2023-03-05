Donald Trump vows to ‘finish what we started’ in speech to Republicans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donald Trump vows to ‘finish what we started’ in speech to Republicans

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 2.11am
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Alex Brandon/AP)

Former president Donald Trump cast himself as the only Republican candidate who can build on his White House legacy but shied away from directly critiquing his potential rivals, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Mr Trump, giving the headlining address at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, told a cheering crowd that he was engaged in his “final battle” as he tries to return to the White House.

“We are going to finish what we started,” he said.

“We’re going to complete the mission.

“We’re going to see this battle through to ultimate victory.”

Donald Trump in the Oval Office during his term as president (Niall Carson/PA)
Donald Trump in the Oval Office during his term as president (Niall Carson/PA)

Though Mr DeSantis, seen as Mr Trump’s biggest potential rival, is frequently a subject of name-calling and other attacks in Mr Trump’s social media posts and in interviews, he was not mentioned directly in Mr Trump’s address before conservative activists, who earlier in the day applauded when an old video clip of the Florida governor was shown in a montage.

While CPAC was once a must-stop for candidates mulling Republican presidential runs, Mr DeSantis and other major likely contenders skipped this year’s gathering amid scandal and as the group has increasingly become aligned with Mr Trump.

The former president’s enduring popularity with this segment of voters was on display throughout the conference this week.

Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, with Make America Great Again hats and sequined jackets.

Members of his family and his presidential administration were swarmed like celebrities in the hallways and dominated the list of speakers.

The handful of other potential and declared candidates not named Trump who spoke received only tepid applause.

And the annual CPAC straw poll, an unscientific survey of attendees, found Mr Trump the top choice to be the party’s nominee, with 62% support, trailed by Mr DeSantis at 20% and businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his long shot bid at the conference, with 5%.

Election 2024 CPAC
Supporters record as former president Donald Trump speaks a(Alex Brandon/AP)

Nearly all, 95% of respondents, said they approved of Mr Trump’s performance as president.

Ahead of his speech, Mr Trump told reporters that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.

He is under investigation by prosecutors probing his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and by the US Justice Department, as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues.

He condemned all the probes as politically motivated and vowed that criminal charges would not deter him.

“Oh, absolutely, I won’t even think about leaving,” he told reporters, adding that “probably, it’ll enhance my numbers, but it’s a very bad thing for America. It’s very bad for the country”.

While Mr Trump did not launch broadsides against his potential challengers for the White House, many of whom were pitching themselves to conservative donors near his Florida home this week, he did repeatedly criticise the old guard of the Republican Party, which is eager to move past him.

“We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neo-cons, globalists, open borders zealots and fools.

“But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush,” he said.

Election 2024 CPAC
Republican presidential candidate, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Alex Brandon/AP)

He took only a veiled jab at Mr DeSantis, criticising those who have proposed raising the age for social security or privatising Medicare, positions Mr DeSantis has expressed support for in the past, but has since abandoned.

“We’re not going to mess with social security as Republicans,” Mr DeSantis recently said.

Mr Trump told the crowd: “If that’s their original thought, that’s what they always come back to.”

Mr Trump threaded his speech with grievances related to his term in office and outlined his agenda for a second, including restrictions on gender-affirming care and transgender athletes, which drew some of the strongest applause from the room and was a recurrent theme in speeches at the four-day conference.

Election 2024 CPAC
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (Alex Brandon/AP)

While many top Republicans steered clear of the conference, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a potential candidate, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who declared her candidacy last month, both spoke on Friday and made shrouded critiques of Mr Trump.

Their refusal to criticise him by name underscored the risks faced by challengers looking to offer an alternative in a party in which Mr Trump remains the dominant force.

