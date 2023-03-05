From Paris with goals: A closer look at Kylian Mbappe’s record-breaking numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

From Paris with goals: A closer look at Kylian Mbappe’s record-breaking numbers

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 8.01am
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after becoming Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer (Franck Fife/AP)
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after becoming Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer (Franck Fife/AP)

Kylian Mbappe scored late on against Nantes on Saturday to become Paris St Germain’s record goalscorer.

The France star’s 201st goal for the capital club moved him clear of Edinson Cavani in their all-time scoring list and here, the PA news agency looks at his goals and how he compares.

Ligue 1

Mbappe’s goal against Nantes was his 136th for PSG in the French top flight since he joined the club in 2017, having scored 16 for Monaco as a teenager.

He scored 13 in his first season at the Parc des Princes and a career-best 33 in 29 appearances in his second, during which he turned 20.

His 18 the following season came in only 20 league appearances and he followed that up with 27 and then 28, top scorer in the league on both occasions.

He holds that status again this time around, three clear of Reims’ on-loan Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, and with 18 in 22 games he is on course for another impressive tally.

Mbappe remains two behind Cavani’s league tally for the club of 138, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (113) the only other man in three figures.

Champions League

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the Champions League (Tim Goode/PA)

A further 36 of Mbappe’s record-breaking tally have come in Europe as PSG seek to translate their domestic dominance into Champions League glory.

With seven this season, he is within one of his best tally in the competition set in 2020-21 when his side reached the semi-finals before losing to Manchester City.

With six for Monaco taking his total to 40, the 24-year-old already ranks 17th on the competition’s scoring list since its inception in its current form in 1992.

Two of the players ahead of him are his current strike partners Lionel Messi, second behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 129, and Neymar on 43. Ibrahimovic scored 48 while Cavani ranks one place behind Mbappe with 35.

Other competitions

Mbappe has scored 27 times for PSG in the Coupe de France, including in the 2020-21 final against his former club Monaco.

That is one of three times Mbappe has helped PSG win the competition and crowned his best goal tally of seven, which also included doubles against Lille in the last 16 and Montpellier in the semi-final.

They also reached the 2019 final but Mbappe was sent off late in extra time before they lost to Rennes on penalties.

He scored twice in the Coupe de la Ligue in 2019-20, the last edition of France’s second cup, as well as in the Trophee des Champions – France’s ‘Super Cup’ between the league and cup winners – the same season.

His overall record for the club reads 201 goals in 247 appearances in all competitions. He scored 27 Monaco goals in total before moving to PSG and has 36 for France, ranking sixth all-time for Les Bleus and just one behind fifth-placed Karim Benzema.

Record scorers

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring for Paris St Germain against Arsenal
Edinson Cavani was PSG’s previous record holder (Adam Davy/PA)

Mbappe had moved level with Cavani on 200 goals for PSG with a double against Marseille last week before nudging ahead on Saturday.

The pair are clear of third-placed Ibrahimovic, on 156, with Neymar on 118 and looking to move past the Swede in the coming seasons.

Pauleta (109) and Dominique Rocheteau (100) are PSG’s only other centurions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
2
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
4
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
5
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
6
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ but told to improve attainment and…
7
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams ‘mindless idiots’ in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
8
Mark Barclay leaving court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after becoming Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer (Franck Fife/AP)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
10
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
‘Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks – now we want to…

More from The Courier

There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Death of Dundee teenager
Tributes as Dundee police probe death of girl, 16
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys

Editor's Picks

Most Commented