Pep Guardiola preparing for pivotal fortnight in Manchester City’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola preparing for pivotal fortnight in Manchester City’s season

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 11.21am
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are approaching a season-defining spell (Adam Davy/PA)
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are approaching a season-defining spell (Adam Davy/PA)

Pep Guardiola believes the next fortnight could determine whether Manchester City’s season proves a success or failure.

The champions, who are chasing three trophies this term, now have a free week before returning to action with a Premier League trip to Crystal Palace next Saturday.

They then face two knockout games in the following days, with RB Leipzig and Burnley visiting in the Champions League and FA Cup respectively.

City boss Guardiola is now giving his players a short break after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday, but wants them to hit the ground running when they return.

“We have two days off for everyone,” said the Spaniard. “It is necessary we don’t see each other for a while, it’s been really tough for everyone with travels and no days off.

“But then after that, before the international break, we have three games, each in a different competition, that will define our season.

“We have Crystal Palace, Leipzig and Burnley. They will define what we want to do or are able to do for the rest of the season.”

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored the goals as City maintained their pursuit of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League by seeing off Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s last-gasp victory at Bournemouth later in the day meant the gap would remain at five points, but City’s performance underlined their determination not to relinquish their title easily.

City went ahead through Foden’s superb strike after 15 minutes but needed to weather a storm after Newcastle fought back. The visitors were the dominant side until Silva came off the bench to wrap up victory in the 67th minute.

“It was a very important win against against a very, very good side,” said Silva. “The game was very tough, they put us under pressure in a lot of moments.

“We’re very happy with the three points and (being on) the right path to to fight for this title.”

Silva also had words of praise for Foden. The England midfielder has endured a difficult spell since the World Cup with injuries and illness compounding a downturn in form, but he now looks to be returning to his best.

His fine solo strike was his fourth goal in three games.

Silva said: “It was a top goal from Phil. He’s struggled a little bit with this injury and everything, but he is back. When he is in this form he is sometimes unstoppable.”

Newcastle’s fine campaign appears to be running out of steam. Coming a week after losing in the Carabao Cup final, the defeat extended their winless run in the Premier League to five games.

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle’s form in front of goal is a concern (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Chief among their worries is a lack of goals, with none scored in their last three outings.

Manager Eddie Howe said: “I’m not going to lie and say it’s not a concern, because of course it is, but I think if you’re still creating chances, and we did here, then that’s a positive.

“We didn’t create an abundance of chances because we were playing against one of the best teams in world football, but we had the moments and I back the players over the long term to start scoring again.

“We need to, that’s a fact, because the confidence of the team is dependent on it really. That’s certainly something for us to reflect on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
2
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
4
Brian Cox, Daragh O'Malley and Sean Bean on set in the former Soviet Union in 1993.
TV ‘misery’ that led to Dundee star Brian Cox’s exit from Sharpe
5
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
6
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for ‘strong relationships’ but told to improve attainment and…
7
Jim Goodwin was irked. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams ‘mindless idiots’ in Aberdeen section as Dundee United boss reveals he…
3
8
Mark Barclay leaving court. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Flustered’ Dundee drink-driver fled pub after soldiers arrived
9
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are approaching a season-defining spell (Adam Davy/PA)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
10
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
‘Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks – now we want to…

More from The Courier

There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Death of Dundee teenager
Tributes as Dundee police probe death of girl, 16
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys

Editor's Picks

Most Commented