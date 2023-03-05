Kate’s piano teacher writes song for ‘entire nation’ to sing at coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate’s piano teacher writes song for ‘entire nation’ to sing at coronation

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 1.05pm Updated: March 5 2023, 1.53pm
Music teacher Daniel Nicholls has written a song for the King’s coronation (Sandra Nicholls/PA)
Music teacher Daniel Nicholls has written a song for the King's coronation (Sandra Nicholls/PA)

A music teacher who taught the Princess of Wales and her family to play piano has composed a song to celebrate the King’s coronation.

Daniel Nicholls, 58, who lives near the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, says he wants the whole nation to learn and sing Defender Of Us All by the time of the ceremony on May 6.

Mr Nicholls co-wrote the song with his wife Sandra, 65, because they were inspired by Charles’s “desire for inclusivity and diversity”.

He told the PA news agency: “We sent it out to schools in England and Scotland and we’ve had very positive responses to it.

Mr Nicholls co-wrote the song with his wife Sandra (Sandra Nicholls/PA)

“Our aim is to get all schools to sing it on the Friday before the coronation and then have the entire nation singing it on May 6.

“It’s all a bit grand, but what we thought would be an amazing thing to celebrate the coronation would be if the entire nation sang a song.

“This is really for everybody; wouldn’t it be wonderful to get everyone together and have a positive attitude to things?

“It’s what we British are good at, on the day of the coronation have the entire nation, even outside Westminster Abbey, singing together.”

Mr Nicholls, who taught Kate when she was between the ages of 11 and 13, joked the song could be a “new national anthem” which anybody can learn and sing.

In 2011, he wrote a song for Kate and the Prince of Wales’s wedding.

Royal wedding
He also wrote a song for Kate’s wedding (Steve Parsons/PA Archive)

Mr Nicholls added: “It just seemed very appropriate to write another one for William’s dad, we have actually sent it to the Palace and the King and we’re awaiting a reply.”

He also taught Kate’s sister Pippa and her brother James.

Mrs Nicholls said: “It’s just light and fun and free, schools are loving it.

“A few have suggested doing it at 11am on the Friday before the coronation.

“They want to do something for the whole celebration and this is a nice, easy song.

“If they don’t have someone to play the piano there’s backing track and a video which they can sing to.

“It’s a nice, simple thing schools can do along with their tea parties.”

The recording, the sheet music and a backing track are all available at www.soundscool.org.

