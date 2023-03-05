Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche criticise John Brooks’ refereeing display after draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche criticise John Brooks’ refereeing display after draw

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 5.35pm Updated: March 5 2023, 7.49pm
John Brooks speaks to Everton’s Demarai Gray (right) and Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier (Nick Potts/PA)
John Brooks speaks to Everton’s Demarai Gray (right) and Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche both criticised referee John Brooks for his performance in the enthralling 2-2 draw between Nottingham Forest and Everton.

First-half goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had put the Toffees on course for a third win in six games under Dyche at the City Ground.

But Brennan Johnson, who cancelled out Gray’s early penalty, ensured his side earned a share of the spoils with his second 13 minutes from time and kept Everton, and the other sides below them in the relegation battle, at arm’s length.

But Forest had issue with the build-up to Doucoure’s goal as there appeared to be a foul on Morgan Gibbs-White that Brooks ignored, while Dyche was “amazed” his side did not get a second penalty after Seamus Coleman went down under a challenge from Jack Colback.

Cooper said the official had “too much impact” on the game.

“There will be a lot of talk about the referee’s performance. Both teams were going for it but the referee has had too much involvement really,” he said.

“I’m disappointed, I’m not going to say anything that is going to get me in trouble but he had too much impact on the game and there were some defining moments.

“The key one was the decision that ended up with the ball going in the box for the second goal. Yes we should do better with it but it shouldn’t have gone into our box because it should have been a foul the other way to Morgan.

“And when (James) Tarkowski gets booked on (Renan) Lodi, fine, yellow card, no problem, but he has blown up and Brennan has a one-v-one.

Nottingham Forest v Everton – Premier League – City Ground
Steve Cooper felt there was a foul in the build-up to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal (Tim Goode/PA)

“That cannot happen at this level. It’s not good for him either, because he is going to be gutted with that and probably will be looked at, I hope, by the people responsible.

“It’s a pity things like that are affecting games.

“They have done alright out of the referee today, Everton. And to be fair there were some small things that went our way, but the big things went for them.

“It was two teams having a go and both teams will want to win or lose the game by what we do as a team, and, unfortunately, I’m not saying it’s all down to the ref, but they are just moments that can’t happen at this level.”

Dyche said of the first-half incident involving Coleman and Colback: “Amazed we didn’t get a second penalty, but I don’t know what’s a penalty any more.

“You touch someone on the shoulder and they go down, it’s a penalty. Seamus gets there, puts his foot in front of him, he kicks his foot and it’s not a penalty. I don’t know where that lives.

Nottingham Forest v Everton – Premier League – City Ground
Seamus Coleman (centre) went down in the box under challenge from Nottingham Forest’s Jack Colback (Tim Goode/PA)

“I asked the referee and he didn’t think it was a penalty. I said ‘I don’t know what is then’. My way of looking at it is, if someone has broken in front of you, if you touch or are around them, even in my day, it is a penalty.”

The draw kept Forest four points above Everton in the relegation battle, but the Toffees appear to be on an upward trend under Dyche, having taken seven points from his six games in charge.

Dyche added: “Overall it was a very strong performance on the back of a big shift at Arsenal. I just see it as growth.

“We have to keep getting points on the board but you have to have a method to what you are doing and there are very pleasing signs to what the players are delivering and how they are taking these games on.

“We need points of course, but there has to be a plan, a method and reason of getting them.”

