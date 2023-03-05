Thomas Partey convinced Arsenal’s young squad has maturity to win Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Partey convinced Arsenal’s young squad has maturity to win Premier League

By Press Association
March 5 2023, 10.31pm
Thomas Partey has backed Arsenal's young squad to deliver this season (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Partey has backed Arsenal’s young squad to deliver this season (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Partey believes Arsenal’s young squad has matured into a team capable of winning the Premier League.

The Gunners sit five points clear at the top of the table having come from behind to seal a last-gasp 3-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

No other squad in the top-flight is younger than the one assembled by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have shone this season.

At 24, captain Odegaard is the oldest of that trio, while others such as Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and William Saliba are also yet to hit their prime.

Despite lacking experience, which was balanced out to some degree with the signings of title-winners Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer, Arsenal are riding high this year.

Asked if the likes of Jesus, Zinchenko and himself are talking the younger players through things – including keeping calm when chasing a game at 2-0 down – Partey replied: “Well, I think now they are not younger players any more.

“They have experience. They have been playing for a long time. They are mature. I think it is time for them to be able to achieve whatever they want to achieve. That is their dream. I think they are all ready to achieve this.”

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal players celebrate Reiss Nelson’s last-gasp winner (John Walton/PA)

Reiss Nelson came off the bench to hit the last-gasp winner against Bournemouth – the third time in six games Arsenal have secured victory in or after the 90-minute mark.

“I think it is the spirit of never giving up,” Partey said when asked if such goals prove this Arsenal team do not know when they are beaten.

“The belief that we have in the team, the belief that the fans have in us, is pushing us game after game. I think we have deserved every win that we have had this season.

“I think it’s another game that we were able to go down and then we are able to go up and win the game.

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Thomas Partey paid tribute to his Ghana team-mate Christian Atsu (John Walton/PA)

“I think this will raise the spirit of the team and of the fans to keep on supporting. This is the football that we all want to play.”

Partey had plans to unveil a tribute to Christian Atsu during the game but, having scored the first goal in the comeback, instead had to wait until after full-time to reveal a t-shirt with a printed message.

Atsu, a Ghana team-mate of Partey, died in the devastating earthquake in Turkey last month and Partey carried a message of ‘Rest Well Christian Atsu’ on his shirt.

“I wish I could get the chance to dedicate this to him,” added the 29-year-old.

“We all saw that we have to believe and I believe that I dedicated the goal to him. At the end, I am happy, I wish that he rests well in peace.”

