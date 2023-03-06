Estonia prime minister set for sweeping victory in national election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Estonia prime minister set for sweeping victory in national election

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.49am
Kaja Kallas speaks to the media in Tallinn, Estonia (Sergei Grits/AP)
Kaja Kallas speaks to the media in Tallinn, Estonia (Sergei Grits/AP)

Voters in Estonia elected a new parliament with initial results suggesting the centre-right Reform Party of prime minister Kaja Kallas, one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, had won overwhelmingly with nearly all votes counted.

Ms Kallas faced a challenge from the far-right populist Ekre party, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation’s exposure to the Ukraine crisis and blames the current government for Estonia’s high inflation rate.

Nine political parties in all fielded candidates for Estonia’s 101-seat parliament, or Riigikogu.

Over 900,000 people were eligible to vote in the general election, and nearly half voted in advance.

With 99% of votes counted, Reform Party had taken 31.4% of the votes, followed by Ekre with 16.1% percent and the Centre Party, traditionally favoured by Estonia’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority, 15%.

“This result, which is not final yet, will give us a strong mandate to put together a good government,” Ms Kallas told her party colleagues and jubilant supporters at a hotel in the capital, Tallinn.

“I think that with such a strong mandate, the (aid to Ukraine) will not change because other parties, except Ekre and maybe Centre, have chosen the same line,” she said.

Estonia Election
Electoral commission staff count ballot papers (Sergei Grits/AP)

Preliminary results suggested six parties passed the 5% threshold of support needed to be in parliament, including newcomer Eesti 200, a liberal centrist party.

Voter turnout was 63.7%, according to initial information.

The initial results mean the Reform Party is in a remarkably strong position to take a leading role in forming Estonia’s next government; its support translates into 37 seats in the legislature.

But it will need junior partners to form a coalition with a comfortable majority to govern.

Ms Kallas has ruled out being in a government with Ekre due to ideological differences, and is likely to turn to former coalition partner the Centre Party and outgoing coalition partners, the small conservative Fatherland party and the Social Democrats, for a pact.

Newcomer Eesti 200 is also likely to be included in government talks with Reform.

National security in the wake of neighbouring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and socio-economic issues, particularly the rising cost of living, were main campaign themes.

Ms Kallas, 45, became prime minister in 2021 and has emerged as one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine during the year-long war.

She is seeking a second term, with her standing enhanced by her international appeals to impose sanctions on Moscow.

A Baltic nation of 1.3 million people that borders Russia to the east, Estonia broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991 and has taken a clear Western course, joining Nato and the European Union.

Ms Kallas’ centre-right Reform Party, a key player in Estonian politics since the mid-1990s, continuously held the prime minister’s post during 2005-2016 and regained it in 2021.

Ekre party leader Martin Helme, the prime minister’s main challenger, faulted Ms Kallas for the country’s inflation rate of 18.6%, one of the EU’s highest, and accused her of undermining Estonia’s defences by giving weapons to Ukraine.

“We’ve never questioned support for Ukraine.

“We’ve never questioned Estonia’s membership in Nato,” Mr Helme said.

“That’s just crazy talk. But we have been very critical of the government because they have not assessed the risk to Estonia and to Estonian security and defence.”

Rishi Sunak visit to Latvia and Estonia
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak disembarks from a plane with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (left) at Tallinn Airport, during a December visit to see British troops in Estonia (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“We have basically given away all our heavy weaponry to Ukraine, and the replacement comes within two or three years. Basically, that is an invitation of aggression,” he said.

The outspoken and polarizing Ekre entered into the mainstream of Estonian politics in the 2019 election, when it emerged as the third-largest party with nearly 18% of the vote.

The eurosceptic party was co-founded by Martin Helme’s father, Mart Helme, and was part of a Centre Party-led government during 2019-21.

Ms Kallas argues it is in her country’s interests to help Kyiv.

The full-scale invasion of Ukraine sparked fears in Tallinn that a Russian victory could embolden Moscow to switch its attentions to other countries it controlled in Soviet times, including Baltic nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

She says that Estonia’s defences remain strong as the United States and other NATO allies have supplied top-notch weapons like the Himars rocket system to Ukraine and also to Estonia.

