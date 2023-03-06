Wayne Couzens to be sentenced for indecent exposure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wayne Couzens will be sentenced on Monday for three incidents of flashing before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

The former Metropolitan Police officer, 50, is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the murder of Ms Everard, 33.

In March 2021, Couzens, then a serving officer, snatched marketing executive Ms Everard as she walked home in south London.

Following his conviction, Couzens, formerly from Deal in Kent, was charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure.

A claim by his legal team that he could not face a fair trial due to publicity around Ms Everard’s murder was dismissed by a senior judge.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard (Family handout/PA)

In February, Couzens went on to plead guilty at the Old Bailey to three counts of indecent exposure.

On Monday, Couzens will be sentenced for those offences by Mrs Justice May.

The incidents took place in woodland and at a fast food restaurant in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

On November 13 2020, he stepped out of a woodland in Deal, Kent, naked and masturbated as a woman cycled past.

Mrs Justice May said: “She was scared and shaken, and could do nothing but cycle past, up the hill, as fast as she was able.”

She noticed a black car parked 50m further on and recalled a partial number plate.

She warned away some walkers before calling her husband to tell him what had happened at about 1.40pm.

Traffic cameras and cell site data located Couzens in his Seat in that country area at that time.

A few months later, on different occasions on February 14 and 27 2021, Couzens exposed his genitals to staff at a drive-thru fast food restaurant in Kent.

He sat in his car and looked straight at them as he showed his erect penis while handing his card to pay for food.

The senior judge said: “The female staff were shaken, upset and angry.”

On the last occasion, staff took a registration number and identified the car from CCTV as a black Seat which was registered to Couzens.

A credit card in his name was used to pay while ANPR and cell site data was used to track the defendant’s car in the area at the time of the incidents.

Couzens had denied three other indecent exposure charges relating to an alleged incident in June 2015, one between January 22 and February 1 2021, and one between January 30 and February 6 2021.

Those charges are expected to be left on court file.

An independent inquiry led by Dame Elish Angiolini will consider Couzens’ earlier sexual offending and whether opportunities were missed to stop him before he murdered Ms Everard.