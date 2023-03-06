Commuters feeling pain of biggest rail fares rise in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commuters feeling pain of biggest rail fares rise in a decade

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.46pm Updated: March 6 2023, 2.28pm
Rising rail fares will push some people to work from home, use cars more or walk home in the dark, commuters have said (James Manning/PA)
Rising rail fares will push some people to work from home, use cars more or walk home in the dark, commuters have said.

From Sunday, fares in England and Wales rose by up to 5.9% on average, causing the cost of some annual season tickets to increase by hundreds of pounds.

It is the biggest rise for more than a decade and has left commuters worrying about their finances.

Speaking at London Waterloo station, Tina West, 46, from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, told the PA news agency: “At the moment I travel to work by train at least twice a week, from Leigh to Dorchester.

“The increase in fare prices means that, overall, it’s going to become cheaper for me to drive, which defeats the object of trying to cut down pollution.

“With delays too, we end up paying more money only to get to where we need to be later, so it ends up being quicker to drive. My journey can take six hours by train, but it’s only three hours by car.

“There is already a financial crisis, and people can’t afford to do most things, or in some cases even afford to eat.

“The Government needs to step in and see what they can do to help, because people still need to get to work.”

Rail passengers have been hit by the largest increase in fares for more than a decade despite record poor reliability (James Manning/PA)

Hassaan Ansari, 40, who lives in Canary Wharf and commutes to Surrey five days a week, said: “The whole country is currently in a bad financial situation, so I understand the increase in fares.

“Everyone has to do their part to help the country recover from the lockdown, but rising prices will definitely be hard for some people to cope with.

“I have tried driving, but it takes me almost double the time. I can’t move closer to the office because my wife works in Essex.

“I would definitely work from home if my workplace allowed it. It would save me money and time.”

A 23-year-old international student from India, who moved to London in February and gave her name as Preethi, said: “Prices are really high, and students are really struggling.

“I’m travelling today because I wanted to go and see my sister, who lives in Basildon. It was very expensive – it cost me around £40 to get there and back, which is a lot for a student.

“Spending time with my sister is very important to me, so I would definitely consider cutting back in other places and socialising less so that I can afford to keep travelling to see her.

“Most students are studying from home instead of going to the library or going to lectures in person, because even bus passes are getting too expensive.

“Most of us walk, I walk around 5km (three miles) to get to university.

“It’s very cold right now, and it doesn’t feel safe at all to walk home at night, but we are still doing it because things just cost too much.”

