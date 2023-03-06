Emmeline Pankhurst immortalised by Madame Tussauds for International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emmeline Pankhurst immortalised by Madame Tussauds for International Women’s Day

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 1.41pm Updated: March 6 2023, 1.44pm
Madame Tussauds London’s artist, Luisa Compobassi, puts the finishing touches to Suffragette and feminist trailblazer Emmeline Pankhurst’s new figure ahead of its arrival at the attraction to mark International Women’s Day (Madame Tussauds London/PA)
Madame Tussauds London’s artist, Luisa Compobassi, puts the finishing touches to Suffragette and feminist trailblazer Emmeline Pankhurst’s new figure ahead of its arrival at the attraction to mark International Women’s Day (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

Modern-day activists such as Florence Given joined Madame Tussauds London to unveil its new Emmeline Pankhurst waxwork ahead of International Women’s Day.

The leading Suffragette has been immortalised by the London attraction 120 years after she co-founded the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU), whose members were determined to win the right to vote for women.

Pankhurst’s Tussauds representation shows her standing on a chair, as she would have done during speeches, while also wearing her hunger strike medal.

Modern-day feminist activists Florence Given, Charlie Craggs and Ben Hurst help unveil Emmeline Pankhurst's new figure
Modern-day feminist activists Florence Given, Charlie Craggs and Ben Hurst help unveil Emmeline Pankhurst’s new figure (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

Present day activists Florence Given, Charlie Craggs and Ben Hurst joined Madame Tussauds to discuss Pankhurst’s impact, while tourists will be able to view the new attraction from International Women’s Day (Wednesday March 8).

“Emmeline Pankhurst never sorted it (gender equity) in her lifetime, and I don’t think we’ll see it in our lifetime, but I don’t think we’re doing it to see it in our lifetime,” said Craggs.

“Just like Emmeline Pankhurst did it for us, we’re doing it for the next generation and I think that’s how we’re going to win.”

Pankhurst was arrested several times during her lifetime – the fight for women’s suffrage often featured daring stunts and law-breaking, as well as non-violent forms of protest.

When the First World War began, Pankhurst refocused the WSPU’s efforts on supporting the war, causing a split in the group and within her own family. Her daughters Sylvia and Adela were pacifists.

On February 6, 1918 the Representation of the People Act passed, allowing women over 30 with certain property qualifications to vote.

Pankhurst died in 1928, just weeks before the 1928 Equal Franchise Act became law, granting equal voting rights to women and men.

Madame Tussauds London's artist, Luisa Compobassi, puts the finishing touches to Suffragette and feminist trailblazer Emmeline Pankhurst's new figure
Madame Tussauds London’s artist, Luisa Compobassi, puts the finishing touches to Suffragette and feminist trailblazer Emmeline Pankhurst’s new figure (Madame Tussauds London/PA)

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Madame Tussauds London was founded more than 200 years ago by another female trailblazer, Marie Tussaud, a definition that also perfectly sums up our newest figure, Emmeline Pankhurst.

“This is the second figure that we have created of Emmeline Pankhurst after she was first immortalised in 1908 during the Suffragette movement.

“With her new figure, we are able to bring history back to life in a way that only Madame Tussauds London can, by giving guests the opportunity to see her in 3D, as though stood amongst the crowd at one of her famous, rousing speeches.

“We want to thank Florence, Charlie and Ben for helping us unveil Emmeline Pankhurst’s new figure ahead of International Women’s Day. By creating this new figure, we are remembering a revolutionary female voice of the past that helped to shape modern culture.”

