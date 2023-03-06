One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in upstate New York, amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lieutenant Nicholas Adams said in a statement.

A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

Six additional people were taken by private vehicles to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, tweeted that she was “praying everybody is ok”.

Officers responded around 11pm to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Lt Adams said, but later determined injuries were not consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Lt Adams said.