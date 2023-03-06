Nigerian politician paid doctor to find organ donor for his daughter, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nigerian politician paid doctor to find organ donor for his daughter, court told

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 5.34pm
Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, outside the Old Bailey, in central London, where she, her parents Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu and Obinna Obeta, 51, are on trial charged in relation to an alleged plot to bring a young man from Nigeria for his kidney to be harvested (PA)
Sonia Ekweremadu, 25, outside the Old Bailey, in central London, where she, her parents Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu and Obinna Obeta, 51, are on trial charged in relation to an alleged plot to bring a young man from Nigeria for his kidney to be harvested (PA)

A wealthy Nigerian politician at the centre of an alleged organ-harvesting plot paid a doctor to find a kidney donor for his sick daughter but urged him to “abide by the law”, a court has been told.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, daughter Sonia, 25, and medical “middleman” Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, are accused of conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of a young man to Britain to exploit him for his body part.

The 21-year-old street trader from Lagos was allegedly offered up to £7,000 and the promise of a better life in the UK in exchange for giving a kidney to Sonia Ekweremadu.

Organ harvesting court case
Beatrice Ekweremadu outside the Old Bailey (PA)

It is alleged he was falsely presented as Sonia’s cousin in a failed bid to persuade medics at the Royal Free Hospital in London to carry out the £80,000 private procedure.

At the Old Bailey on Monday, the court was told Ike Ekweremadu transferred one million naira (£1,802.87) to Obeta on September 24 2021 in a bid to find an organ donor.

Giving evidence, Ike Ekweremadu told the court Sonia was doing a masters degree at Newcastle University when she started experiencing “swollen limbs” in December 2019.

She was later diagnosed with a “kidney issue”, which caused her “distress”, and withdrew from her studies after she “collapsed” in class, the court heard.

Organ harvesting court case
Sonia Ekweremadu with her alleged prospective donor (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Giving evidence, Ike Ekweremadu said his daughter’s deteriorating condition was “scary”, adding: “Medicines she was getting (were) not essentially working, so her situation was getting worse.”

On September 23 2021, Ike Ekweremadu texted his medically trained brother Diwe and said: “I think we should also start the process of looking for a donor etc in the event it comes to that.”

Diwe agreed, adding: “Obinna said they will need initial 1m (one million naira) to start their search and candidate testing.”

The next day, Diwe texted: “Obinna said he has received the 1m, so he will transfer to them this morning and they can start the ‘search and screen’ immediately.”

Martin Hicks KC, for Ike Ekweremadu, said a further text message exchange on October 7 2021 came “a couple of weeks on from when you paid one million naira, which came from your account straight to Dr Obeta’s”.

Diwe forwarded Ike Ekweremadu a message, adding: “My friend, Obinna sent me those messages. They’ve found some donors who are O+ (Sonia’s blood type).

“They will come to a lab in Abuja individually for further screening.

“He will tell us the lab, so Chino (Sonia) can go independently and do a test too. Then they can do the cross matching with each person’s sample.

“I think she can register as Sonia Chinonso.”

On why Diwe suggested Sonia should register under a different last name, Ike Ekweremadu told the court: “They were just trying to protect her identity at that point.”

Ike Ekweremadu told his brother to stress to Obinna that they must “abide by the law”, the court was told.

A further text message from Diwe to Ike Ekweremadu on November 1 2021 added: “The guy matched very well for the transplant. He is free of viral infections. My opinion is that we will proceed with this guy and since this guy is around, let us start processing his passport.”

Quizzed on the term “stranger altruism”, Ike Ekweremadu told the court: “It was lawful for people to donate kidneys but it must be out of their own compassion – must be altruistic.

“And because of the nature of our society and the compassion level, we knew it was possible.

“Nigeria is a very compassionate society.”

Lawyers for the defendants previously told the Old Bailey the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was acting “altruistically”.

However, the young man, who was allegedly trafficked into the UK for organ harvesting, previously told jurors: “Nobody told me about kidney transplant”.

He claimed he was told he had to go ahead with the operation in exchange for 1.2 million naira (around £2,000).

The Ekweremadus, who have an address in Willesden Green, north-west London, and Obeta, from Southwark, south London, deny the charge against them and the Old Bailey trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented