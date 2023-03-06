Edin Terzic: Prospect of Jude Bellingham leaving Borussia Dortmund is for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edin Terzic: Prospect of Jude Bellingham leaving Borussia Dortmund is for future

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 7.11pm
Jude Bellingham has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in Europe (Steven Paston/PA)
Jude Bellingham has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in Europe (Steven Paston/PA)

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said the prospect of Jude Bellingham leaving the club was a matter for the future and that all focus was on Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old has starred during Dortmund’s run of 10-straight wins in all competitions which has seen them move level on points with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

They take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their last-16 tie following victory at the Signal Iduna Park three weeks ago, and Terzic promised that talk of a Premier League move for Bellingham would not affect his side in west London.

Edin Terzic
Edin Terzic has led Dortmund on a run of 10 straight wins (Steven Paston/PA)

“With all respect for Jude and his performance, we are answering these kinds of questions since he arrived (in 2020),” said Terzic.

“Before he chose to join us, he had opportunities to join the Premier League. There was loads of interest from top-flight clubs.

“But he chose to join us because he knows it can be the perfect step for him. I think we’ve proven it both ways. He’s helping us a lot. But we as a club are helping him and his career as well.

“We are really happy that he’s part of our team, he’s one of our leaders at 19. He stepped into the England team as one of our players. But we know that we need a good performance from him tomorrow.

“It’ll be a topic for his future, but our future now is that we’re going to face a really tough opponent tomorrow and so we need him in a good way.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, whose brilliant goal-line clearance from Kalidou Koulibaly in the first leg preserved Dortmund’s lead in the tie, added that Bellingham must be given space to make the right decision about his future amidst interest from the Reds.

“He’s a world-class talent, everybody knows his potential,” said Can. “Jude has to know himself what he is doing. It’s difficult to say what is best for him. He and his family have to decide that.”

