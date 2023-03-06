Thomas Frank salutes ‘unique’ Ivan Toney after Brentford beat Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Frank salutes ‘unique’ Ivan Toney after Brentford beat Fulham

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 11.21pm
Ivan Toney celebrates after Brentford’s win over Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
Ivan Toney celebrates after Brentford’s win over Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank saluted “unique” Ivan Toney after the striker’s latest dazzling display.

Toney was on target again as Brentford boosted their bid for Europe by winning a feisty west London derby 3-2 against Fulham.

The striker took his tally for the season to 16 with another penalty to help sink the Bees’ local rivals.

Unfortunately for Brentford and Toney, should they succeed in their unlikely quest to reach the Europa League, they may have to enter it without their talisman.

Toney is facing the prospect of a lengthy ban after being charged with a total of 262 alleged breaches of the Football Association’s gambling laws dating back to 2017.

But as he promised this week in a social media post questioning the confidentiality of the FA’s investigation, Toney is concentrating on his football.

As well as another successful penalty, Toney hit the crossbar from a free-kick, tried an outrageous shot from the halfway line which dropped just over the top and almost pulled off an audacious pass with his backside.

“I think it tells a lot about his ability to have laser focus,” said Frank.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank
Brentford manager Thomas Frank (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s not a coincidence. His ability to focus is quite unique. He never switches off.

“If there’s something going on outside the pitch he is still focused.”

It was sweet revenge for the Bees after they lost by the same scoreline to a last-minute Aleksandar Mitrovic goal at Craven Cottage in August.

Frank added: “Of course it’s special. I said to the players that this is for us the biggest derby.

“It’s more special against Fulham, in recent years we’ve had lots of interesting games, so of course it means something extra.”

Brentford led through Ethan Pinnock’s deflected shot after six minutes and should have been out of sight before Fulham equalised against the run of play thanks to Manor Solomon’s fifth goal in five matches.

But Toney converted his spot-kick after Issa Diop was adjudged to have fouled Christian Norgaard, and Mathias Jensen hit the third before substitute Carlos Vinicius pulled one back in stoppage time.

Fulham remain in the European hunt themselves but boss Marco Silva said: “It was a disappointing night for us. A disappointing performance as well, I have to say.

“They scored early in the game and early in the second half but to be honest it was our fault. You cannot start a derby away from home like we did.

“We were sloppy the way we started the first half and the second half. We showed a reaction to equalise but when they are winning they put nine players around their box. It’s not easy.

“The penalty was a really harsh decision from the official. It was a big surprise for me, but it was our fault.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man's body found in Fife river
Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues

Editor's Picks

Most Commented