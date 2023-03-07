Nigerian politician accused of organ-harvest plot tells court of ‘scam’ concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigerian politician accused of organ-harvest plot tells court of ‘scam’ concerns

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 1.22pm
Sonia Ekweremadu is accused together with her father (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sonia Ekweremadu is accused together with her father (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A senior Nigerian politician accused of plotting to arrange an illegal kidney transplant for his sick daughter in the UK has told jurors he thought he was being “scammed”.

Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, daughter Sonia, 25, and medical “middleman” Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, are accused of conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of a young man to Britain to exploit him for his body part.

It is alleged the 21-year-old street trader from Lagos was to be paid up to £7,000 with the promise of opportunities in the UK in exchange for donating a kidney to Sonia Ekweremadu.

Organ harvesting court case
Sonia Ekweremadu with her alleged prospective donor, who cannot be identified for legal reasons (Met Police/PA)

He was falsely presented as Sonia’s cousin in a failed bid to persuade medics at the Royal Free Hospital in London to carry out the £80,000 private procedure, the Old Bailey has heard.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ike Ekweremadu was asked about an invoice for £8,000 he received via his brother Diwe on February 8 2022.

In his message, Diwe wrote that he had received a “huge invoice” from a consultant doctor for his service, saying: “It looks like they’re all out to exploit people’s unfortunate situation.”

The defendant told jurors that his view was that he was being “scammed”.

Defence barrister Martin Hicks KC asked: “Why not at this stage say we are being scammed Dr Obeta, end of, stop.”

Ike Ekweremadu replied: “My daughter’s life was on the line so if we stop we will be putting my daughter’s life in danger. So we just keep moving.

“Everybody was obviously taking advantage of my daughter’s ill health.”

The defendant was also asked about an unsigned affidavit dated January 19 2022 recovered from Obeta’s home which falsely stated that the proposed donor was Sonia’s cousin.

He told jurors: “I felt embarrassed because that’s not true and I told my daughter to ignore the document.”

Mr Hicks said: “Was it your impression she was being asked to sign it?”

Beatrice Ekweremadu outside the Old Bailey, in central London
Ike Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, pictured, is also accused of conspiring to arrange or facilitate the travel of a man to exploit him for his body part (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ike Ekweremadu replied: “Yes, I told her not to sign it because it was bad enough she had been made to create the impression she was related to (the donor).

“It was more complicated to do an affidavit. If you sign an affidavit you have to tell the truth.”

Asked who created the document, the defendant said: “I have no idea.”

He added: “When they were exchanging papers in the trial, my family and I wrote to the court in Abuja (the capital of Nigeria) to find the origin but no such document exists in the records.”

Mr Hicks asserted: “It’s a forgery.”

Ike Ekweremadu replied: “Of course it is.”

The Ekweremadus, who have an address in Willesden Green, north-west London, and Obeta, from Southwark, south London, deny the charge against them and the Old Bailey trial continues.

