Granddaughter of Troubles victims speaks of generational trauma 50 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Granddaughter of Troubles victims speaks of generational trauma 50 years on

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 1.29pm Updated: March 7 2023, 5.28pm
Tanya Williams-Powell, granddaughter of Thomas Niedermayer, who was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1973, speaking at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast (PA)
Tanya Williams-Powell, granddaughter of Thomas Niedermayer, who was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1973, speaking at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast (PA)

The granddaughter of a German businessman who was killed by the IRA has spoken of the impact of generational trauma on her family almost 50 years on from his death.

Tanya Williams-Powell’s grandfather Thomas Niedermayer, the manager of the Grundig factory in Belfast and the West German honorary consul for Northern Ireland, was kidnapped by the provisional IRA on December 27 1973.

His body was not found until seven years later in 1980, when he was discovered in a shallow grave in Colin Glen, Belfast.

The shockwaves of grief continued to affect the family for generations following Mr Niedermayer’s murder.

Ms William-Powell said her grandmother Inge Niedermayer was the first of four family members to take their own life in the years following her husband’s death.

“After that unfortunately his wife Inge took her own life,” Ms Williams-Powell explained.

“Subsequent to that their two daughters – Renate and my mother Gabrielle – both also took their lives, as did my father.”

Intergenerational trauma is the term used for the observation that trauma experienced directly by one generation can have an impact on the mental health of their children.

A study from Queen’s University on inter-generational trauma flagged that those affected by atrocities during the Troubles have not received sufficient support leading to very poor psychological health, frequent nightmares, anxiety, fear, flashbacks, high suicide rates, and a reluctance to talk about traumatic events for fear of causing distress.

Tanya Williams-Powell
Tanya Williams-Powell, granddaughter of Thomas Niedermayer, who was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1973 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Williams-Powell said of her grandfather: “But his murder obviously affected Inge and their daughters so profoundly that they never got over it.

“And I recall seeing Inge when I was young, and all I saw of her was a very small, sad person who hadn’t got over what had happened, and it seemed to just weigh her down all the time.”

Renate and Gabrielle (Gabi) were teenagers at the time of their father’s kidnapping and witnessed him being taken into a car by two men.

“Renate and Gabi seemed quite estranged as well, possibly, because they were teenagers at the time of his death,” Ms Williams-Powell said.

“The guilt that they felt and they couldn’t really talk to each other.

“That seemed, particularly with my mum, to overshadow her entire life. I think mental health issues particularly back then was even more taboo than it still is now. It was all swept under the carpet.

“This is to highlight the legacy of victims of the Troubles that it doesn’t only affect that one person but it can have a long-lasting detrimental effect to the families who were left behind.”

Tanya Williams-Powell
The impact of Thomas Niedermayer’s murder was shattering for the family of Tanya Williams-Powell (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy and Reconciliation Bill is currently being discussed in the House of Lords.

The Bill seeks to introduce an independent commission that will publish a historical record of all Troubles-related deaths.

To achieve this, individuals who agree to co-operate with the new truth recovery body will secure immunity from prosecution.

This aspect of the Bill has been condemned by Amnesty International UK for protecting perpetrators if they give an honest account of crimes they committed during the Troubles.

Tanya Williams-Powell
Tanya Williams-Powell, who spoke at Stormont on Tuesday about the impact the Troubles has had on three generations of her family (Liam McBurney/PA)

In 1981, two men were charged in connection with Mr Niedermayer’s murder.

One man pleaded guilty to manslaughter, claiming he had killed Mr Niedermayer unintentionally when he tried to escape, and was later sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

“In a way we’re lucky that we did have those criminal trials and people were found guilty,” Ms William-Powell said about her family’s case.

“I can understand where they’re coming from with an amnesty in order to get the truth and honest accounts of what has happened.

“My feelings would be for that of the victims. That truth is all well and good. But where are the consequences?

“I would say that truth and justice should actually go hand in hand and there must be a better way of getting both of those for the victims and for everyone to be able to move on. But I do think that the perpetrators of violent acts should receive some sort of punishment.

“I’m not sure if the people who will say ‘violence was our only option’ really understand the effects it has on the family and the friends and the wider community that it involves.”

Saturday March 11 is European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, with a victims’ event being held in Stormont on Tuesday to advocate for more support for victims and survivors.

Tanya Williams-Powell
Tanya Williams-Powell speaking in the Senate Chamber of the Northern Ireland Assembly during a Victims’ Day event (Liam McBurney/PA)

European victims’ day aims to show solidarity with victims of terrorism across the world. Ms Williams-Powell spoke at Stormont on Tuesday about the importance of opening up to alleviate the trauma and grief that can engulf victims of terrorism.

“I just hope that me attending this European victims’ event will help other people to realise that you’re not alone, that everybody’s experiences are different.”

As someone who has vast experience with familial grief, Ms Williams-Powell offered her advice for those who may be struggling with events of the past.

“It doesn’t have to be everything that you are, and you can actually move on from that and break the cycle of grief and guilt and depression.

“Learn from it. Educate our youngsters that violence isn’t always the right way to go about things.

“And the way that we teach children now about communication and empathy and understanding is a much better way to get your point of view across, as far as I’m concerned.

“There are people out there who can help. And if me speaking about our situation helps anyone, that makes this trip so worthwhile.”

The aim of the day is to pay tribute to all European victims and survivors of terrorism, regardless of the extremist ideology that inspired the attack, as well as a show of unity and resilience against terror and violent extremism.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented