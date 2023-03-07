Seriously ill pensioner can spend remaining days at home with pet bird – judge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A seriously ill pensioner at the centre of litigation in a specialist court has been granted a wish to spend his “remaining time” at home with a pet bird.

The man, who has a number of significant physical health difficulties and learning disabilities, had been in hospital for several months, a judge heard.

He had objected to further treatment and did not want to go into a care home, Mr Justice Peel was told.

The judge on Tuesday approved a care package which would allow the pensioner to return home and be reunited with his pet.

Mr Justice Peel praised medics, council care staff and lawyers for putting together the care package.

He considered the case at an online hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges deal with issues relating to people who may lack the mental capacity to make decisions.

A barrister representing NHS hospital bosses responsible for the pensioner’s treatment told Mr Justice Peel that he may only live for a few more months – and said he wanted to go home.

Nicola Kohn added: “The plan is that he will be discharged home with a suitable package of care in order that he will be able to spend his remaining time in the company of his pet bird.”

The NHS has been responsible for the pensioner’s treatment (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Justice Peel, who is based in London and also oversees hearings in the Family Division of the High Court, praised medics, care staff and lawyers involved in the case.

The judge said everyone involved had treated the pensioner with “great sensitivity”, “kindness” and “respect” so that he could “enjoy himself watching television in the company of his pet bird”.

He said the pensioner could not be identified in media reports of the case.

The judge barred reporting of the names of the authorities involved, the man’s address and exact age, and the type and name of the bird, in case the revelation of such information led to creation of an identity jigsaw.