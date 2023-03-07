Nine-year-old screamed ‘Mum, I’m scared!’ just before being shot dead, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nine-year-old screamed ‘Mum, I’m scared!’ just before being shot dead, jury told

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 1.44pm Updated: March 7 2023, 3.37pm
Thomas Cashman is on trial accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Thomas Cashman is on trial accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A nine-year-old girl screamed “Mum, I’m scared!” seconds before she was shot dead in her own home, a jury has heard.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was standing on the stairs behind her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, when she was hit in the chest by a bullet fired by alleged gunman Thomas Cashman, Manchester Crown Court was told.

Seconds earlier, Olivia had been frightened out of bed and ran to her mother after hearing a commotion outside their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, as Cashman, 34, allegedly shot another man, Joseph Nee, at around 10pm on Monday August 22 last year.

Thomas Cashman court case
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot by a gunman who chased another man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool in August 2022 (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

Olivia’s mother had opened her front door to find out what was going on – when Nee, bleeding and injured, saw the light from her doorway and ran towards the house, trying to barge in to escape Cashman.

Ms Korbel, “in a panic” and screaming at Nee banging on the door, tried to shut it on him, as Cashman pursued his target and fired again with a revolver.

The bullet missed Nee, went through the front door, through Ms Korbel’s right hand and hit Olivia in the centre of her chest.

David McLachlan KC, opening the case for the prosecution, told the jury: “Cheryl Korbel said ‘I’ve been shot’.

“She turned round and saw her daughter, Olivia, at the bottom of the stairs – she referred to her as ‘the baby’, as we do in this area.

“She said ‘I remember when I turned round and realised the baby was right behind me … because she’d come … obviously come down the stairs ’cause she’d heard.

” … she went all floppy and her eyes went to the back of her head.

“And I realised that she must’ve been hit – because I didn’t know until then – and I lifted her top up and the bullet had got her right in the middle of the chest.”

Jurors were told that Olivia’s older brother, Ryan Korbel, described the schoolgirl running downstairs screaming: “Mum I’m scared”, then her sister, Chloe Korbel, heard their mother screaming that “Livia had been hit”.

Ms Korbel was saying to her stricken daughter “Stay with me, baby” as Nee slumped on the hallway floor.

Cashman tried to shoulder-charge the door open and then his arm came around the door, holding a black handgun, before another shot rang out, the bullet splintering the door frame.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel was shot in the hand in the incident that killed her nine-year-old daughter, Olivia (Peter Byrne/PA)

A neighbour told police she was in bed when she heard two bangs outside, then two “muffled bangs” followed by “the worst screaming I’ve ever heard in my life”.

She then heard Chloe Korbel on the phone saying: “Where are they, where are they? She is dying.”

Armed police arrived at 10.11pm, with a Pc Cooper going inside the house as Pc Metcalf got a first aid kit out of the boot of the patrol car.

But they decided to take her straight to hospital.

Pc Metcalf could feel a faint heartbeat and Olivia’s eyes were open but her lips were blue and she was unresponsive.

On arrival at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the youngster was taken straight to the resuscitation room but was declared dead at 11.15pm.

Olivia’s mother was taken to Aintree Hospital for treatment to her right hand.

Nee had stumbled out of the house, collapsed in the middle of the road and used his mobile phone.

He was picked up by five men in a black car before police arrived.

Earlier, the court heard that Cashman had been stalking Nee that day, before pouncing in the street where Olivia lived.

Cashman fired three shots at Nee from a 9mm self-loading pistol, one shot hitting him in the midriff.

Nee stumbled but, as Cashman stood over him, his gun jammed and the victim ran to Olivia’s house to escape.

Cashman followed, the jury heard, “relentless” in his pursuit, swapping his misfiring gun for a second weapon, the revolver, when he fired and hit Olivia.

Thomas Cashman court case
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police but was declared dead (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

Jurors heard that Olivia’s mother had been unable to close the door properly on Nee as she had left it “on the snib” because two neighbours had come round for a cup of tea.

Mr McLachlan went on: “The shooting had gone horribly wrong.

“This is what this case is all about. This is serious business, as you will appreciate.

“The prosecution say it’s about the ruthless pursuit by Thomas Cashman to shoot Joseph Nee at all costs without any consideration for anyone else in the community.

“Thomas Cashman’s actions resulted in Joseph Nee being injured, Cheryl Korbel being injured and, most tragically of all in this case, Olivia Pratt-Korbel being killed.”

After the shooting Cashman fled to the house of a woman he knew, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

After his arrest, Cashman told police: “You’ve got an innocent man.”

Concluding the prosecution opening on the first day of the trial, Mr McLachlan alleged the defendant had planned the “execution” of Nee but had instead shot a nine-year-old girl.

He added: “We, on behalf of the prosecution, do not say and will never say ‘convict this man because some young girl has died’.

“We do not say that, we will never say that.

“What we will do is put evidence before you and say you can convict him on the evidence, not on emotion and sympathy in this case.”

Jurors were told they would begin hearing evidence in the case on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented