Child dies after blaze in east London flat, firefighters say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A child has died after a flat fire in Barking, east London, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

According to the LFB, a three-roomed flat on the second floor of a building in Stern Close, Barking, was “destroyed” by flames.

Two adults and two children left the flat before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital, while another man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Sadly, a child has died following a flat fire in #Barking in the early hours of this morning. Our thoughts are with their friends, family and the local community https://t.co/hUliUvaBdl pic.twitter.com/rqQttcmKYo — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 7, 2023

A child was pronounced dead at the scene, the LFB said.

The brigade was called at 3.25am, and six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Barking, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended.

The incident was over for firefighters by 5.18am.

The LFB and Metropolitan Police Service are investigating the cause of the fire, the brigade said.