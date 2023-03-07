Pilots killed as two Italian air force planes crash mid-air By Press Association March 7 2023, 4.23pm The burned remains of one of the two Italian air force U-208 planes which crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, is covered with a white cloth (Andrew Medichini/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two Italian air force pilots are dead after their planes collided mid-air and crashed to the ground during an exercise, the country’s armed forces said. The two U-208s crashed near the Guidonia military airport, about 15 miles north-east of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported. Forensic experts inspect the burned remains of the U-208 aircraft that crashed in a field (Andrew Medichini/AP) One of the planes crashed on to a car in a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings. The other landed in a field. Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots’ families and colleagues. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close