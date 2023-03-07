Rory McIlroy: Emergence of LIV Golf has dragged PGA Tour into 21st century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy: Emergence of LIV Golf has dragged PGA Tour into 21st century

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 4.24pm Updated: March 7 2023, 4.59pm
Rory McIlroy admits the emergence of the LIV Golf series has dragged the PGA Tour into the 21st century (Adam Davy/PA)
Rory McIlroy admits the emergence of the LIV Golf series has dragged the PGA Tour into the 21st century (Adam Davy/PA)

World number three Rory McIlroy admits the emergence of the LIV Golf series has forced change in the “antiquated” existing system and dragged the PGA Tour into the 21st century.

The Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway venture was able to lure a host of top names away from the regular circuit with multi-million dollar deals, huge prize funds and no-cut events.

After months of wrangling and discussion, the PGA Tour – in consultation with its top players – has come up with a new schedule for next year which will include eight designated events which will have fields between 70 to 80 players and no cuts.

Prize money has also increased as a result of the competition and, while the new plans have received a mixed response from the rank-and-file players, McIlroy said the improvements were necessary.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie; I think the emergence of LIV, or the emergence of a competitor to the PGA Tour, has benefited everyone that plays elite professional golf,” he said.

“I think when you’ve been the biggest golf league in the biggest market in the world for the last 60 years, there’s not a lot of incentive to innovate.

“This (LIV) has caused a ton of innovation at the PGA Tour and what was quite, I would say, an antiquated system is being revamped to try to mirror where we’re at in the world in the 21st century with the media landscape.

“The PGA Tour isn’t just competing with LIV Golf or other sports. It’s competing with Instagram and TikTok and everything else that’s trying to take eyeballs away from the PGA Tour as a product.

“So, yeah, you know, LIV coming along has definitely had a massive impact on the game but I think everyone who’s a professional golfer is going to benefit from it going forward.”

The Northern Irishman was speaking ahead of this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Last year’s winner Cam Smith, one of the stars of last season who made his major breakthrough with victory in the Open at St Andrews, will not be defending his title having made a late switch to LIV, whose players are currently banned from PGA Tour events.

Asked if that devalued the tournament, McIlroy added: “Do I think, would it be better if the defending champion was here this week? Absolutely.

“But he made a decision that he felt was the best thing for him and he knew that decision was going to come with consequences – and one of the consequences is right now not being able to play on the PGA Tour.”

World number one Jon Rahm also had little sympathy for Smith and, while he is not as big a fan of the PGA Tour changes as McIlroy, he has no doubts as to why they had to be made.

“Oh, it’s LIV Golf, without a doubt. Without LIV Golf this wouldn’t have happened, so to an extent, we should be thankful this threat has made the PGA Tour want to change things,” he said.

Rahm has expressed his disappointment at some of the regulations which will require the players to be present for all designated events.

“I am OK with sacrificing the freedom we’ve had until now or some of the freedom we’ve had until now for the greater good of the Tour,” he added.

“But a 100 per cent of our freedom, just being our schedule being told exactly ‘this is what you have to play’ was a big change right away.

“I would like to be able to have that freedom to still play what we want to play, I think (that) is necessary for all of us.”

Jon Rahm in action at the BMW PGA Championship 2022
World number one Jon Rahm is disappointed at some of the regulations (Adam Davy/PA)

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was asked whether there was an option for LIV players to return if they turned their back on the breakaway.

“For some reason I’ve been hearing that a lot lately,” he said.

“The players who are playing on that tour are contractually obliged to play on that tour so any hypotheticals are not relevant. Our position has not changed.”

