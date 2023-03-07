Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 5.28pm
Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, in 1971 (Gianni Foggia/AP)
Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, archbishop of Krakow, Poland, foreground, in 1971 (Gianni Foggia/AP)

St John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of children by priests under his authority and sought to conceal it when he was an archbishop in his native Poland, a television news report has alleged.

In a story which aired late on Monday, Polish channel TVN24 named three priests whom the future pope – then known as archbishop Karol Wojtyla – had moved among parishes or sent to a cloister during the 1970s, including one who was sent to Austria, after they were accused of abusing minors.

Two of the priests, Eugeniusz Surgent and Jozef Loranc, eventually served short prison terms for the abuse, TVN24 said its two-and-a-half-year investigation found.

Wojtyla served as archbishop of Krakow from 1964 to 1978, when he became pope John Paul II.

Pope John Paul II and Queen Elizabeth II meeting at Buckingham Palace in 1982
Pope John Paul II and Queen Elizabeth II meeting at Buckingham Palace in 1982 (PA)

He died in 2005 and was declared a saint in 2014 after a fast-tracked process.

TVN24 quoted from documents of Poland’s communist-era secret security services, which sought to discredit the Catholic Church and had informers there.

The documents are held in the archives of the state National Remembrance Institute.

Journalist Marcin Gutowski also spoke to a number of victims and a man who said he told Wojtyla during the 1970s about the abuse by Surgent.

None of the priests were defrocked.

The TV channel also quoted from a letter that it said Wojtyla wrote to the archbishop of Vienna at the time, Franz Koenig, recommending a priest to his care.

Wojtyla did not say in the letter that Boleslaw Sadus had abused young boys, and he was made a parish priest in Austria.

Wojtyla kept in touch with Sadus after becoming pope.

Queen Elizabeth II exchanging letters with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican in Rome in 2000
Queen Elizabeth II exchanging letters with Pope John Paul II during an audience at the Vatican in Rome in 2000 (PA)

TVN24’s investigation concluded there is no doubt Wojtyla knew about abuse by priests in his archdiocese and worked to conceal it.

The broadcast featured a journalist who has written about cases of priestly abuse in the Krakow diocese and who argued that Wojtyla reacted in line with Catholic Church procedures of the time.

The findings will gradually lead to a “deconstruction of the image of John Paul II that we have been using so far”, Dominican friar Pawel Guzynski said on TVN24 on Tuesday, noting that some people may not be prepared to cope with the new facts.

Mr Guzynski stressed, however, that “there is no equality sign between sainthood and total absence of mistakes, even crimes, in someone’s actions”.

The channel’s investigation has unleashed heated reactions in Poland, with some observers deriding it as an attempt by left-wing forces to destroy the memory of John Paul II and others demanding for the Catholic Church to reveal the truth.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a Catholic, tweeted a photo of John Paul II greeting a crowd in Poland and added the late pope’s motto of “do not be afraid” without any comment.

A Polish Jesuit priest, Krzysztof Madel, wrote on Twitter that the focus should be on the victims, who need the truth to be told.

An official at the ministry of education, Radoslaw Brzozka, said on Twitter that John Paul II’s reputation is under attack from people who want to eliminate Catholicism from Poland’s national identity.

Pope John Paul II, left, makes a speech on his arrival at Gatwick Airport on the first day of his visit to Britain in 1982
Pope John Paul II, left, makes a speech on his arrival at Gatwick Airport on the first day of his visit to Britain in 1982 (PA)

John Paul II is not the only pope under scrutiny for dealing with predator priests.

His immediate successor, Benedict XVI, who had a much stricter stance and defrocked hundreds of abusive priests, was faulted by an independent report commissioned by the German Catholic Church for his handling of four cases while he was Munich bishop.

Accusations of failing to react to cases of abuse by priests in his native Argentina and in Chile, while bishop and then pontiff, have also been levelled at Pope Francis.

Commentators said the Catholic Church hierarchy has mostly sought to protect the image of the institution over the needs of victims.

The choice of Wojtyla for pope in 1978 energised Poland’s predominantly Catholic population to openly oppose the nation’s communist system and eventually topple it.

Until recently, the Catholic Church in Poland has played a significant role in the country’s public life.

Revelations about paedophile priests and the church’s close ties with the current right-wing government have depreciated its standing.

