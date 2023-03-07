Bumblebees learn to solve puzzles by watching more experienced peers – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bumblebees learn to solve puzzles by watching more experienced peers – study

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 7.03pm
Bumblebees learn new “trends” in their behaviour by watching and learning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Bumblebees learn new “trends” in their behaviour by watching and learning (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Bumblebees learn to solve puzzles by watching more experienced peers, research has shown.

Experts from Queen Mary University of London trained a set of bees (Bombus terrestris) to open a puzzle box containing a sugar reward.

These bees then passed on the knowledge to others in their colonies.

The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Plos Biology, provide “strong evidence” that learning by observing peers can drive behaviour in bumblebees.

Dr Alice Bridges, the lead author, said: “Bumblebees – and, indeed, invertebrates in general – aren’t known to show culture-like phenomena in the wild.

“However, in our experiments, we saw the spread and maintenance of a behavioural ‘trend’ in groups of bumblebees – similar to what has been seen in primates and birds.

“The behavioural repertoires of social insects like these bumblebees are some of the most intricate on the planet, yet most of this is still thought to be instinctive.

“Our research suggests that social learning may have had a greater influence on the evolution of this behaviour than previously imagined.”

Bumblebees feeding from a puzzle box opened by pushing the blue tab (Alice Bridges/Queen Mary University of London)

For the study, the scientists created a puzzle box that can be opened by rotating a lid to access a sugar solution.

Pushing a red tab rotates the lid clockwise while a blue tab makes it go counter-clockwise.

The researchers trained “demonstrator” bees to use one of these two methods to open the lid while the “observer” bees watched.

When the observers tackled the puzzle, the researchers found they chose the same method they had seen 98% of the time, even after discovering the alternative option.

The team also observed that bees with a demonstrator opened more puzzle boxes than control bees.

According to the researchers, this suggests the bees learned the behaviour socially rather than discovering the solution themselves.

In additional experiments where both “blue” and “red” demonstrators were released into the same populations of bees, the observer bees initially learned to use both methods, but over time they developed a preference for one solution or the other – which then came to dominate in that colony.

According to the researchers, this shows how a behavioural trend might emerge within the bee population.

In this case, the researchers believe that any changes in foraging behaviour may be due to experienced bees retiring from foraging and new learners arising, rather than the bees changing their preferences.

Lars Chittka, professor of sensory and behavioural ecology at Queen Mary University of London, said: “The fact that bees can watch and learn, and then make a habit of that behaviour, adds to the ever-growing body of evidence that they are far smarter creatures than a lot of people give them credit for.

“We tend to overlook the ‘alien civilisations’ formed by bees, ants and wasps on our planet – because they are small-bodied and their societies and architectural constructions seem governed by instinct at first glance.

“Our research shows, however, that new innovations can spread like social media memes through insect colonies, indicating that they can respond to wholly new environmental challenges much faster than by evolutionary changes, which would take many generations to manifest.”

